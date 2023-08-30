Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Italy
  5. Segreen Business Park / studio elementare

Segreen Business Park / studio elementare

Save
Segreen Business Park / studio elementare

Segreen Business Park / studio elementare - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSegreen Business Park / studio elementare - Exterior Photography, FacadeSegreen Business Park / studio elementare - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsSegreen Business Park / studio elementare - Exterior PhotographySegreen Business Park / studio elementare - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Refurbishment
Segrate, Italy
  • Architects: studio elementare
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  31000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lorenzo Zandri
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alucobond, Arper, Artigo, Ceramiche Piemme, Fils spa, Florim, Fratelli Cantamessa, HAY, LAMM, MARAZZI, Metra, Novoferm, Peverelli, Schuco, Slalom, Trapattoni Marmi, Verywood, Xtramateria
Save this picture!
Segreen Business Park / studio elementare - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lorenzo Zandri

Text description provided by the architects. Harmony between architecture and territory and between people and nature: This is the concept of the Segreen Business Park expansion project for new workspaces, signed by Studio Elementare. "The primary need was to develop a project inserted between two complexes, the old Microsoft headquarters, now in disuse, and the already existing Multi-tenant sector, called Segreen, so as to assist in the creation of a single Business Park" - explains Paolo Pasquini, founder of Studio Elementare. A new architecture inserted in a pre-existing context becomes the final backdrop of the entire sector, on the one hand creating a background of alternating volumes, on the other, through the design of the landscape and the new services located along the central route, acting as a connection between the two compartments.

Save this picture!
Segreen Business Park / studio elementare - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
Segreen Business Park / studio elementare - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
Segreen Business Park / studio elementare - Image 20 of 21
Elevation

Studio Elementare’s project envisaged the demolition of most of the former Microsoft headquarters and the consequent reconstruction of it, with a larger volume divided into large filtering and hanging green areas, according to LEED WEEL standards to guarantee environmental well-being. The new functions have been conceived as a successive sequence of volumes similar in shape and materials but arranged according to a logic that ideally defines a new proportion to the open spaces, reduced, typical of the pedestrian city. The new building, of which the structures of only one part have been maintained and completely redesigned and covered, follows the same logic as the pavilions described above, albeit on a different scale.

Save this picture!
Segreen Business Park / studio elementare - Image 21 of 21
Axo

The large building conceived as a large scenic terminal of the pedestrian path is broken down into several volumes that are similar to each other but differ in height, pitch of the cladding, color, and position. Although composed of various buildings, the property is unique and the volumetric mass is important: simple volumes, but with slight differences in level and changes in color and texture of the blind paneling for each building and in the center a lower volume, characterized on the façade from a hanging frame with a triangular pattern.

Save this picture!
Segreen Business Park / studio elementare - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Lorenzo Zandri

On the roof of the two tallest buildings all the systems, as well as some presence on the underground floors. On the roof of the other buildings, there are real hanging gardens accessible from the office spaces. The green treatment of the roofs contributes, with the light height effects, to a more harmonious composition of the volumes.

Save this picture!
Segreen Business Park / studio elementare - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Lorenzo Zandri

“The project is a new organism capable of adapting to its surroundings, to the seasons, and to the hours of the day. An architecture in constant relationship with nature was also the starting point for the choice of materials to be used” adds Pasquini. Like the finish used on the façade (Alucobond, Spectra) which, thanks to the colored pigments, creates particular chromatic effects that vary according to the angle of observation and the natural light: an iridescent skin which gives the building the ability to depend on the colors and light of the seasons. An “anomalous” office project, where one is constantly immersed and surrounded by trees and shrubs, both on the ground floor along the central public space and on the upper floors on the terraces characterized by green roofs.

Save this picture!
Segreen Business Park / studio elementare - Exterior Photography
© Lorenzo Zandri

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:20054 Segrate, Milán, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
studio elementare
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentItaly
Cite: "Segreen Business Park / studio elementare" 30 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006153/segreen-business-park-studio-elementare> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags