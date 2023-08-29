Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Australia
  5. Campbel House Offices / Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

Campbel House Offices / Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

Save
Campbel House Offices / Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

Campbel House Offices / Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeCampbel House Offices / Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects - Interior Photography, FacadeCampbel House Offices / Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, FacadeCampbel House Offices / Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Windows, HandrailCampbel House Offices / Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Adaptive Reuse
Sydney, Australia
  • Director And Project Lead: Tim Greer
  • Associate Director And Project Architect: Nazia Kachwalla
  • Senior Associate: Camilla Van Den Berg
  • Senior Architect: Sara Valentin
  • Director Qms: Roger O'Sulivan
  • Bim Manager: Kevin Lee
  • Graduate Of Architecture: Tracey Lay
  • Architectural Assistant: Madeleine Gallagher
  • Landscape Designers: Dangar Barin Smith
  • Facade Engineers: Prisim Facades
  • City: Sydney
  • Country: Australia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Campbel House Offices / Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Cieran Murphy

Text description provided by the architects. Campbell House is the adaptive reuse of an 1890s early Federation house set within a Heritage Conservation area. The integrated design approach of architecture-heritage-interior stitched together unifies the contemporary office use and the original building. Through the simplicity of materiality and bespoke architectural details, the ‘Campbell House’ project intertwines the relationship between new and old.

Save this picture!
Campbel House Offices / Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Cieran Murphy
Save this picture!
Campbel House Offices / Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects - Image 16 of 19
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Campbel House Offices / Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
© Cieran Murphy

The project brief was to create a design response with a predominately white palette in a heritage context from a time when dark colors and earthy tones of brick and terracotta were fashionable. The aim was to create a calm, durable, timeless, and sustainable workspace. A design approach is seated in the relationship between the two generations of the building – how one is situated against the other, how the detail strengthens the contemporary without detracting from the inherited, and how contemporary usage operates smoothly in the new arrangement. The threshold between inside and outside is blurred by extending landscape and natural light into the building.

Save this picture!
Campbel House Offices / Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Lighting
© Cieran Murphy
Save this picture!
Campbel House Offices / Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects - Image 18 of 19
Sections

The garden is welcomed into the interior with deliberate vistas of a mature Weeping Fig tree while interior seating elements find their way out into the garden. Natural light is filtered using 91 solar panels that generate 33kWh of energy. The panels supported by batteries are likely to assist the functioning of the building for 80% of the year without drawing power from the grid. Materials are selected to celebrate the original extent of the late 1800’s Federation house. Recycled slate roof tiles restore the original roof. Contemporary new materials like glass bricks, white bricks, metal window reveals, metal awnings, timber floors with solid zinc thresholds, and clear glass make up the palette of materials that form the new architectural expressions that directly contrast the existing original building.

Save this picture!
Campbel House Offices / Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Cieran Murphy
Save this picture!
Campbel House Offices / Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair, Handrail, Arch
© Cieran Murphy
Save this picture!
Campbel House Offices / Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects - Image 19 of 19
Elevation

This project is an exemplary environmental design based on natural light, passive ventilation, material selection, and electricity generation, all facilitated by the new contemporary intervention. A glazed roof spans between the two existing roof ridges north of the site. Solar blades absorb the northern sun via photovoltaic panels to generate electricity while providing sun shading, keeping the interior under the glass roof cool. The glass roof allows maximum natural light into the core of the building and breakout areas while the blades over minimize the heat load. Glass louvers at high and low levels on the north, south, and western facades allow for passive ventilation to the circulation and breakout spaces. With interior biophilia in mind, conditions have been established to sustain a mature Weeping Fig tree.

Save this picture!
Campbel House Offices / Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Cieran Murphy

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sydney NSW, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseAustralia
Cite: "Campbel House Offices / Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects" 29 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006140/campbel-house-offices-tonkin-zulaikha-greer-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Top #Tags