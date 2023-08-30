Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Spain
  5. Son Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont

Son Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont

Save
Son Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont

Son Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont - Exterior PhotographySon Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont - Interior Photography, Living Room, ArcadeSon Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont - Interior Photography, Chair, Bedroom, WindowsSon Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamSon Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels, Hotels Interiors
Torre Soli Nou, Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Son Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont - Exterior Photography
© Maria Missaglia

Text description provided by the architects. Set in an unspoiled wilderness, Son Blanc invents a new notion of travel. Set in the heart of a renovated traditional farmhouse, the project invites visitors to a unique immersive experience. A plunge into rural life, the beauty of the landscape, and traditional farming. A Garden of Eden where time slows down to the rhythm of the seasons, to savor the sweetness of the simple, precious things in life. Following the rhythm of Menorcan life, the estate leads the traveler along the path to well-being, based on exchange with the flora and fauna that surround it.

Save this picture!
Son Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont - Exterior Photography
© Maria Missaglia
Save this picture!
Son Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont - Image 30 of 34
Ground floor plan

The renovation of the site began with the Finca, the main farmhouse, which was practically in ruins. Attention was paid to preserving the original structure and revealing the existing remarkable features, such as the vaults and arches. The spaces are vast, and open to nature, offering an ideal terrain for architectural expression.

Save this picture!
Son Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont - Interior Photography, Living Room, Arcade
© Maria Missaglia
Save this picture!
Son Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont - Interior Photography, Chair, Bedroom, Windows
© Maria Missaglia

The nature of the island inspired the project. In the creation of the interiors, the materials are clear, left mostly raw, and shaped into organic forms, consistent with their environment. Tidewater stone, wild olive wood, and clay are the main local materials used, marking each of Son Blanc's fourteen rooms.

Save this picture!
Son Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade
© Maria Missaglia

It's in the volume of the Boyera (reception area, restaurant, and sports room) that the hotel's identity is revealed, as the beams intertwine in a new graphic framework. The curved interior partitioning modulates and delimits the different spaces. In earthy texture, this wave is like a screen. It breaks with the geometry of the space, concealing technical areas and delimiting the building's various functions.

Save this picture!
Son Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont - Interior Photography, Beam
© Maria Missaglia

Son Blanc is also about the many craftsmen who have worked to create the beauty of the place, creating furniture and artistic works specifically designed for the site. It's a beautiful dialogue between architecture, nature, and craftsmanship.

Save this picture!
Son Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Maria Missaglia
Save this picture!
Son Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Karel Balas

With creations by : Studio LER, Vincent Vincent, Danidevito Studio, Fuguet, Studio Koska, Cañadas Murua, Nuria Efe, Carpintería Gavila, Bonadona Terrissers, Ceràmica Cumella, Studio Perrine, Isaas Femenias Ferra, Eloi Schultz, Lucas Castex, Adriana Meunie et Jaume Roig, Contain, La Scourtinerie.

Save this picture!
Son Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Maria Missaglia
Save this picture!
Son Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Shelving, Chair, Bed
© Karel Balas
Save this picture!
Son Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bed, Windows, Bedroom, Beam
© Maria Missaglia

With its overall ecological concept, Son Blanc has moved over the years towards energy, water, and food self-sufficiency. In fact, the 130-hectare site has returned to its original production function thanks to the implementation of regenerative and sustainable agriculture. From the soil to the plate, cultivation is conceived as a short-circuit ecosystem.

Save this picture!
Son Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Maria Missaglia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Finca son Blanc Nou Camino de Son Blanc, 07730 Torre Soli Nou, Illes Balears, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier du Pont
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsHotels InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Son Blanc Hotel / Atelier du Pont" 30 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006132/son-blanc-hotel-atelier-du-pont> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Top #Tags