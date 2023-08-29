Mata Modular House / kikacamasmie+arq

+ 21

Houses • Porto Seguro, Brazil Architects: kikacamasmie+arq

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 378 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Oka fotografia

Lead Architect: Kika Camasmie

Project Team: Kika Camasmie, Felipe Souza e Renata Cunha

Contractor: Parajú

Interior Design: Kika Camasmie + Arq e Studio Sall

Landscape Design: Viveiro Beija-flor

Wood Works : MAN Marcenaria

City: Porto Seguro

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Sustainable from head to toe. The project was born from the desire to create wooden modules that were executed with local craftsmanship experience and techniques, optimizing time and cost.

The simplicity of using only one material, wood, makes the construction dry and the assembly quick. The pieces arrive pre-executed, which facilitates assembly on-site. There are 03 distinct modules: a suite module, a kitchen module, and a free module, which can be the living room, terrace, or extension of the others.

Designed with 32 m2 (4x8), the modules are composed of eucalyptus pillars that receive beams, rafters, and sawn autoclaved pine slats. Its lateral closure of double walls of 20 cm wide autoclaved pine boards allows the passage of plumbing and electrical installations and provides thermal and acoustic insulation.

The front facade is entirely made of wooden frames and glass, while the back facades are made of articulated shutters, allowing for cross ventilation.

The taubilhas roof, also made of autoclaved pine, was designed with large eaves that protect the modules from the sun. The floor is elevated from the ground, allowing for permeability of the terrain and creating a free area (technical area) for the installation of all equipment.

All the kitchen furniture, cabinets, and side tables were made from the leftover wood used in the execution of the modules.