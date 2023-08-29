Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Mata Modular House / kikacamasmie+arq - Exterior Photography, ForestMata Modular House / kikacamasmie+arq - Exterior PhotographyMata Modular House / kikacamasmie+arq - Interior Photography, Beam, ColumnMata Modular House / kikacamasmie+arq - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestMata Modular House / kikacamasmie+arq - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Porto Seguro, Brazil
  • Architects: kikacamasmie+arq
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  378
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Oka fotografia
  • Lead Architect: Kika Camasmie
  • Project Team: Kika Camasmie, Felipe Souza e Renata Cunha
  • Contractor: Parajú
  • Interior Design: Kika Camasmie + Arq e Studio Sall
  • Landscape Design: Viveiro Beija-flor
  • Wood Works : MAN Marcenaria
  • City: Porto Seguro
  • Country: Brazil
Mata Modular House / kikacamasmie+arq - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Oka fotografia

Text description provided by the architects. Sustainable from head to toe. The project was born from the desire to create wooden modules that were executed with local craftsmanship experience and techniques, optimizing time and cost.

Mata Modular House / kikacamasmie+arq - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Oka fotografia

The simplicity of using only one material, wood, makes the construction dry and the assembly quick. The pieces arrive pre-executed, which facilitates assembly on-site. There are 03 distinct modules: a suite module, a kitchen module, and a free module, which can be the living room, terrace, or extension of the others.

Mata Modular House / kikacamasmie+arq - Exterior Photography
© Oka fotografia

Designed with 32 m2 (4x8), the modules are composed of eucalyptus pillars that receive beams, rafters, and sawn autoclaved pine slats. Its lateral closure of double walls of 20 cm wide autoclaved pine boards allows the passage of plumbing and electrical installations and provides thermal and acoustic insulation.

Mata Modular House / kikacamasmie+arq - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Oka fotografia
Mata Modular House / kikacamasmie+arq - Image 18 of 26
Floor plan - social area
Mata Modular House / kikacamasmie+arq - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Oka fotografia

The front facade is entirely made of wooden frames and glass, while the back facades are made of articulated shutters, allowing for cross ventilation.

Mata Modular House / kikacamasmie+arq - Interior Photography, Beam
© Oka fotografia
Mata Modular House / kikacamasmie+arq - Interior Photography, Beam, Forest
© Oka fotografia

The taubilhas roof, also made of autoclaved pine, was designed with large eaves that protect the modules from the sun. The floor is elevated from the ground, allowing for permeability of the terrain and creating a free area (technical area) for the installation of all equipment.

Mata Modular House / kikacamasmie+arq - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Oka fotografia

All the kitchen furniture, cabinets, and side tables were made from the leftover wood used in the execution of the modules.

Mata Modular House / kikacamasmie+arq - Exterior Photography
© Oka fotografia

Project gallery

About this office
kikacamasmie+arq
Office

Cite: "Mata Modular House / kikacamasmie+arq" [Casa Modular da Mata / kikacamasmie+arq] 29 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

