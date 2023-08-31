Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto

Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto

Save
Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto
Save this picture!
Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - Exterior PhotographyPalheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam, ChairPalheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BeamPalheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - Interior Photography, BeamPalheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - More Images+ 42

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Esmoriz, Portugal
  • Interior Decoration: Ana Guedes
  • City: Esmoriz
  • Country: Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs

Reinterpretation and memory. Located on Esmoriz, this project is a contemporary reinterpretation of the fishermen’s house called “Palheiro”, which emerged in the early 19th century as a response to the need the inhabit the beach.

Save this picture!
Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

These vernacular architectures have marked the landscape of the Portuguese coastline over the years.

Save this picture!
Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The architectural object intends to promote the preservation of this regional heritage as well as recover the collective memory of the community, establishing a direct dialogue between the past, present, and future.

Save this picture!
Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam, Chair
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - Image 40 of 47
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The archetypal form is entirely made of concrete, using wood to mark the stereotomy on the facades. This last material also appears in the rhythmic and highlighted covers.

Save this picture!
Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - Interior Photography, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - Interior Photography, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - Image 41 of 47
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Access to the entrance level is via a ramp, raised from the ground, built on piles similar to the coastal walkways. It is in this same structure that platforms are also projected, resulting in terraces that appear as an extension of the interior space. This is one of the particularities of the work, which is guaranteed by the use of large sliding windows associated with the exterior shutters, which project onto the terraces, and consequently protect them. Inside, the staircase is the central element that helps to define and organize the spaces, giving their amplitude.

Save this picture!
Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Chair, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - Image 42 of 47
Section A
Save this picture!
Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio

At the programmatic level, the house is organized on two floors. The ground floor is organized by the entire social area, the master bedroom, and a toilet. On the 1st floor, we find a large resting area, a second bedroom, a toilet, and storage.

Save this picture!
Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pedro Henrique Arquiteto
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Palheiro House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto" [Palheiro / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto] 31 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006081/palheiro-house-pedro-henrique-arquiteto> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags