Hakken Café and Store / Studio Kota

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled on the outskirts of Jakarta, Hakken is more than just your average coffee shop; it's a fusion of a cozy café and a vintage thrift store, all wrapped in an inviting, unpretentious atmosphere. Upon entering, you'll find that Hakken blends its coffee shop seating and shop area, both of which span across two floors. This approach to co-locating these distinct spaces on the same floor not only saves space but also creates a seamless flow between sipping on your favorite brew and browsing through an array of clothing and collectibles.

The coffee shop takes up the ground floor, offering a delightful juxtaposition of a café and a display wall showcasing clothing and collectibles. The interior design boasts a perimeter seating arrangement, where rugged concrete benches harmonize with wooden tables and chairs. Positioned near the street, the coffee shop is thoughtfully designed to grant passersby a direct visual window into the charming world within. The corner of the shophouse is thoughtfully chamfered, a strategic move that not only accommodates a terrace seating area but also accentuates the building's main entrance, making it a standout feature among the line of shophouses.

For those who appreciate a touch of tradition, an outdoor seating platform reminiscent of Indonesia's classic "lesehan" style provides an authentic experience. This flat-surface seating concept, without the presence of chairs, beckons the younger crowd to casually gather while savoring their coffee.

Venturing up to the second floor, you'll discover an eclectic blend of clothing and memorabilia. Despite the shift in focus, remnants of the café culture remain, as restaurant seating seamlessly integrates with the shop space. The clever inclusion of mobile shop displays adds versatility, allowing for various configurations to suit diverse exhibition setups.

Intriguing material choices define Hakken's interior design: the warm hues of light-colored wood and the rustic charm of osb board counterbalance the robust presence of cast-in-situ concrete. Simplicity reigns supreme in the selection of furniture, deliberately opting for pieces with minimal finishes to evoke an unfinished, raw aesthetic.

Hakken's façade design strategy is a testament to its attention to detail. Following the contours of the existing shop house, the façade incorporates square and vault-shaped windows that come alive through a secondary skin of perforated metal plate. By day, the façade appears more opaque, while nighttime illuminations transform it into a more transparent canvas, offering a dynamic interplay of light and shadow.

Hakken isn't just a coffee shop and thrift store; it's a harmonious blend of diverse experiences, where the aromatic allure of coffee coexists with the treasure hunt for unique finds. Whether you're seeking a moment of quiet contemplation with your espresso or exploring a world of vintage treasures, Hakken's unassuming charm promises an experience that transcends the ordinary.