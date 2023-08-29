Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Cuatro Aguas House / DX Arquitectos

Cuatro Aguas House / DX Arquitectos

Cuatro Aguas House / DX Arquitectos

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Chicureo, Chile
  • Architects: DX Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pablo Blanco
  • Lead Architects: Roberto Mercado, Fedderico Novoa, Juan Luzoro
  • Use: House
  • City: Chicureo
  • Country: Chile
© Pablo Blanco
Cuatro Aguas House / DX Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Blanco
© Pablo Blanco
Cuatro Aguas House / DX Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Blanco

Text description provided by the architects. The Cuatro Aguas House is conceived as a massive unique volume pierced in the center, with four independent waters, two towards the garden and two towards the interior of the volume generating a water courtyard or impluvium. 

© Pablo Blanco
Cuatro Aguas House / DX Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Pablo Blanco
© Pablo Blanco
Cuatro Aguas House / DX Arquitectos - Image 12 of 12
Plan
© Pablo Blanco
Cuatro Aguas House / DX Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Blanco

Through a compact morphology and the choice of appropriate materials, a large Chilean muslera tile roof and thick brick walls, that is, two different forms of baked earth: one in an oven, the other in the sun, Casa 4A seeks shade where the sun beats down on the Chicureo valley.

© Pablo Blanco
Cuatro Aguas House / DX Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair
© Pablo Blanco

In this sense, the choice of clay tile moves away from the imagery of the "Chilean house" as an icon and rescues it in a technological and material sense. 

© Pablo Blanco
Cuatro Aguas House / DX Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Blanco
© Pablo Blanco
Cuatro Aguas House / DX Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Blanco

The use of recycled materials of various types in the work configures this atmosphere of the "found object".

© Pablo Blanco
Cuatro Aguas House / DX Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pablo Blanco

Project gallery

DX Arquitectos
Wood, Concrete, Brick

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Houses, Chile

Cite: "Cuatro Aguas House / DX Arquitectos" 29 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

