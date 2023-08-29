Cuatro Aguas House / DX Arquitectos

+ 7

Houses • Chicureo, Chile Architects: DX Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 450 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2015

Photographs Photographs: Pablo Blanco

Lead Architects: Roberto Mercado, Fedderico Novoa, Juan Luzoro

Use: House

City: Chicureo

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The Cuatro Aguas House is conceived as a massive unique volume pierced in the center, with four independent waters, two towards the garden and two towards the interior of the volume generating a water courtyard or impluvium.

Through a compact morphology and the choice of appropriate materials, a large Chilean muslera tile roof and thick brick walls, that is, two different forms of baked earth: one in an oven, the other in the sun, Casa 4A seeks shade where the sun beats down on the Chicureo valley.

In this sense, the choice of clay tile moves away from the imagery of the "Chilean house" as an icon and rescues it in a technological and material sense.

The use of recycled materials of various types in the work configures this atmosphere of the "found object".