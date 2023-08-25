Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Roaster's House / ArchTank

Roaster’s House / ArchTank

Roaster's House / ArchTank

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Grocery Store
Higashihiroshima, Japan
  Architects: ArchTank
  Area: 68
  Year: 2019
  Photographs
    Photographs: Tsutomu Yoshizak
  Lead Architects: Yasumasa Hayashi, Nagi Kumagai, Ginji Nakatsugawa
  • City: Higashihiroshima
  • Country: Japan
© Tsutomu Yoshizak
© Tsutomu Yoshizak

Housing as Dialogue - Akitsu-cho, Higashi-Hiroshima City, along the Seto Inland Sea in Japan. The abundant environmental resources have nurtured a rich industrial landscape, including sake breweries, oyster farming, shipbuilding, etc. "Roaster’s house", located in a small shopping street in Akitsu in Hiroshima, This is a two-story wooden store/house that was repaired after it was flooded by heavy rains in western Japan. The inundation damage added to the older owner’s shopping district and many private stores were forced to close.

© Tsutomu Yoshizak
© Tsutomu Yoshizak
Plan
Plan
© Tsutomu Yoshizak
© Tsutomu Yoshizak

Before the renovation, the roastery rented a part of the clothing shop run by the owner's mother. However, starting with the lack of a cafe space, the owner wanted to take the opportunity of the generational change to put the main axis in the roastery. Therefore, we expanded the roasting workshop along the road and visualized the coffee bean manufacturing process such as the bean shelf and roasting machine that connect the flow of raw beans, roasted beans, and packing, tasting it.

Isometric
Isometric
© Tsutomu Yoshizak
© Tsutomu Yoshizak
Section
Section

The entrance dirt floor sandwiched between housing and work is a multi-purpose space that can be used for cafes and events while having a residential function with a guest room, den, and kitchen. How do people want to live How do you deal with unexpected disasters? We think the house exists in such a dialogue between humans and circumstances.

© Tsutomu Yoshizak
© Tsutomu Yoshizak
© Tsutomu Yoshizak
© Tsutomu Yoshizak

The interface between housing and livelihood has changed along with changes in family composition and the regional environment of Akitsu. By adding depth to the borders, we aim to create a multi-layered resident's daily life, and to create a situation in which both these and the scenery of the rural town are the "background". That is exactly the attitude of the shop owner trying to face the city after the disaster recovery, and the dialogue with life will continue.

© Tsutomu Yoshizak
© Tsutomu Yoshizak

Project location

Address:3572-1 Akitsuchō Mitsu, Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima 739-2402, Japan

ArchTank
Wood

"Roaster's House / ArchTank" 25 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags