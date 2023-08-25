Roaster’s House / ArchTank

+ 11

City: Higashihiroshima

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Housing as Dialogue - Akitsu-cho, Higashi-Hiroshima City, along the Seto Inland Sea in Japan. The abundant environmental resources have nurtured a rich industrial landscape, including sake breweries, oyster farming, shipbuilding, etc. "Roaster’s house", located in a small shopping street in Akitsu in Hiroshima, This is a two-story wooden store/house that was repaired after it was flooded by heavy rains in western Japan. The inundation damage added to the older owner’s shopping district and many private stores were forced to close.

Before the renovation, the roastery rented a part of the clothing shop run by the owner's mother. However, starting with the lack of a cafe space, the owner wanted to take the opportunity of the generational change to put the main axis in the roastery. Therefore, we expanded the roasting workshop along the road and visualized the coffee bean manufacturing process such as the bean shelf and roasting machine that connect the flow of raw beans, roasted beans, and packing, tasting it.

The entrance dirt floor sandwiched between housing and work is a multi-purpose space that can be used for cafes and events while having a residential function with a guest room, den, and kitchen. How do people want to live How do you deal with unexpected disasters? We think the house exists in such a dialogue between humans and circumstances.

The interface between housing and livelihood has changed along with changes in family composition and the regional environment of Akitsu. By adding depth to the borders, we aim to create a multi-layered resident's daily life, and to create a situation in which both these and the scenery of the rural town are the "background". That is exactly the attitude of the shop owner trying to face the city after the disaster recovery, and the dialogue with life will continue.