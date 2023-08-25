Marilu House / Piúna Arquitetura

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. A countryside house, located in Arandu, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, whose objectives for renovation were marked by the preservation of its history. The volume of the property stands out for the concept that prevailed in the countryside in the 20th century. Being an existing structure, the goal was to preserve this characteristic and complement it with construction methods, and modern and sophisticated details, in addition to the expansion to accommodate the entire family on weekends.

In 574 square meters of construction, distributed on a single floor, the welcome to the residence is given by the east face, with direct access from the parking lot, and from a hall that connects to the old construction together with the expansion. After the renovation, the house consists of a large open hall, divided into a living room, dining room, and barbecue area, three suites, and an intimate room for bedrooms. The bedrooms, in turn, are located at the end for better privacy and less disturbance in relation to the acoustics of the social area. The leisure area features a sauna, whirlpool, shower, and toilet. At the back, also with access from the parking lot, the service entrance is directly through the laundry room.

The large veranda occupies the entire west facade of the residence and allows covered movement from one end to the other of the new volume. The dense vertical garden of foliage and orchids also marks the union between the existing construction and the new one. The entrance hall is characteristic of dividing the house into two uses, both social and private. The social area, composed of dining, living, and barbecue rooms, is a single environment, without internal partitions, where everything happens and everyone gathers for meals. Through three large glass openings, it is possible to access the veranda directly and enjoy a beautiful view of the landscape.

The outdoor area is covered, being the most relevant environment of the project, as it houses all the uses, welcoming family members and guests with great warmth. A few steps away, you reach the pool, which is covered with dark blue tiles, bringing contrast to the colors of the main house. The TV room occupies the old kitchen of the main house, a small environment highlighted by wooden panels. Decorative items are also part of the history of the Haras, bringing meaning and emotional memory to the residents. The set of wooden tables and benches, located in the gourmet area, have been present in all family lunches since the previous main house. The horse painting was hand embroidered by the family's great-grandmother, as well as the footrest - in the reading corner - embroidered by the owner's eldest daughter.

As for highlights, the use of wood as a structural and decorative element is predominant in the project. It is present in the roof, in the exposed pillars of the veranda, in the counter of the gourmet area, and in the panel of the TV room. Another important element is the use of burnt cement coating on the floor, with the chosen mustard color and rustic brick and ceramic details, in composition and harmony with the adopted color palette.