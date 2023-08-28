Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Jandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamJandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, PatioJandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, PatioJandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, DeckJandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - More Images+ 38

  Architects: Sala 03 Arquitetura
  Area:  7858 ft²
  Year:  2021
  Photographs
    Photographs:Favaro Jr.
  Lead Architects: João Pedro Osório / Caue Baldi
  Program: Living, Jantar, Gourmet, Lavabo, 2 Salas de Tv, Academia, Banho, Sauna, Cozinha, Despensa, Área de Serviço, Dormitório de Serviço, Banho de Serviço, 6 Suítes, Escritório, Garagem, Piscina.
  Country: Brazil
Jandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Favaro Jr.

Text description provided by the architects. The owners met our office through a sign in the condominium where they wanted to build their summer house, in the countryside of São Paulo, a city in Brazil. He’s a doctor, she’ s a fashion designer, a couple with a teenager daughter and the three of them with a project in their minds. They contacted the architects, and the connection was immediate. They are amazing people, with an exquisite taste and let the architects work freely to develop the project.

Jandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Favaro Jr.

Their request was a house with total privacy, containing much integrated landscaping, being elevated regarding the floor and, in the words of the owner herself: “nothing that could be considered snobbish.”

Jandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Favaro Jr.

The project was developed considering a 3.040,00m 2 lot, keeping in mind the idea that it had to be a spot for the family to have fun and rest with their guests. The execution was done in a linear way, with the openings of the house pointing mainly towards the side of the pool. The facade is contemporary, simple, and functional. One could hardly notice it, so the request for privacy and description desired by the owners fulfilled.

Jandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Patio
© Favaro Jr.
Jandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Table, Patio
© Favaro Jr.

The simultaneous need of integrating and separating the rooms brought an extensive central circulation corridor, which becomes a gallery and connects all the rooms in the house. These rooms are organized in a way that makes possible to create a play of volumes perpendicular to the gallery that alternate with open areas where vegetation sometimes stands out and others create functional spaces.

Jandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
© Favaro Jr.

Jandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Favaro Jr.

The floor, elevated from the terrain, makes the infrastructure pass beneath and make potential maintenances easier, besides the fact that it provides thermal comfort.

Jandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Handrail
© Favaro Jr.

The pool contains a spa, a shallow area, and a lap lane featuring an infinity edge on the slope of the terrain, and the view of the horizon is one of the highlights.

Jandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows
© Favaro Jr.
Jandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Image 41 of 43
Plan
Jandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop
© Favaro Jr.

The integrated living room and dining room form the entrance area, with carefully selected furniture and a beautiful winter garden. The straw ceiling allows the gourmet space to also integrate by fully opening the partition, further expanding the social area.

Jandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Favaro Jr.

The master suite has the charm of a lounge in front of the bed and in the bathroom, a private garden gives the sensation of being part of nature.

Jandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Garden
© Favaro Jr.

On the other side of the house, two very comfortable television rooms, the gym, and the sauna with a view to the pool are entertainment options.

Jandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Patio
© Favaro Jr.

The combination of metallic structure with masonry made it possible for the building volume to be perfect for the house to span he entire length of the plot. The lightweight roof, structured by metal beams and waterproofed with a thermoplastic membrane, along with the external cladding in concrete slats, work in total harmony.

Jandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Patio
© Favaro Jr.

The interior design project also follows the premises of contemporary architecture. The simplicity of straight lines and a clean visual aesthetic prevail, with a touch of boho where there is freedom to mix cultures. This is where unique and prominent decorative pieces and furniture come into play.

Jandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Deck
© Favaro Jr.
Jandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Image 42 of 43
Section AA

The owner made a point to participate in the selection of these pieces. Many of them were found in thrift stores, while others were custom-made or acquired through auctions. The artworks were purchased from shops, studios, bazaars, and fairs.

Jandayas House / Sala 03 Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Favaro Jr.

Project gallery

