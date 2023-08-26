Pedestrian Boulevard in Dnipro / FILIMONOV & KASHIRINA architects

+ 11

Architect: Natalia Kashirina

Drainage: ACO

Sculpture: EGOR ZIGURA

City: Dnipro

Country: Ukraine

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The boulevard is located in the city center. The main idea of the project is a storytelling of the place and continuation of the previously formed pedestrian boulevard.

The Boulevard, called Yujnui, is divided into two zones: transit areas along the buildings, and a multi-functional zone in the middle (recreation, quiet rest areas, and children’s playground). The main landscape dominant in the new pedestrian space is the stream, which stretches across the boulevard. It symbolizes the underground river Zhabokryach, which flows right under the street.

This river was hidden underground in the early 20th century. Because of the huge amount of underground engineering, there is no opportunity to unearth it. So the decision was made to make a river’ footmark. It’s also the longest artificial stream in Ukraine. It is made of solid blocks of local granite. The length of the steam is 200m (100m was realized in the first stage).

The paving pattern of the boulevard has a modular grid (4.8×4.8m), like in the already realized boulevard for better connection of the existing and projected boulevards. It has been achieved by different manufacturers of local granite. The place where the two boulevards “meet” is located 7-meter sculpture – Atlant. Atlant is a mighty titan in Greek mythology, carrying on his shoulders a firmament.

Atlant has broken the chains and takes his first free step. It is a symbol of liberation from limitations, a symbol of self-awakening. This is a moment of liberation from three main life boundaries: physical freedom (torn shackles on his feet), and social freedom (from the imposed socio-historical constraints) – symbolized by the torn cord at the level of the solar plexus. Internal space – the victory over oneself, personal limitations – is embodied by the destroyed fetters at the level of the shoulders-heart-lungs. The sculpture is made of bronze.