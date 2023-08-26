Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Ukraine
  5. Pedestrian Boulevard in Dnipro / FILIMONOV & KASHIRINA architects

Pedestrian Boulevard in Dnipro / FILIMONOV & KASHIRINA architects

Save
Pedestrian Boulevard in Dnipro / FILIMONOV & KASHIRINA architects
Save this picture!
Pedestrian Boulevard in Dnipro / FILIMONOV & KASHIRINA architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrew Avdeenko

Pedestrian Boulevard in Dnipro / FILIMONOV & KASHIRINA architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Bench, FacadePedestrian Boulevard in Dnipro / FILIMONOV & KASHIRINA architects - Interior PhotographyPedestrian Boulevard in Dnipro / FILIMONOV & KASHIRINA architects - Interior Photography, WindowsPedestrian Boulevard in Dnipro / FILIMONOV & KASHIRINA architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsPedestrian Boulevard in Dnipro / FILIMONOV & KASHIRINA architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Public Space, Landscape Architecture
Dnipro, Ukraine
  • Architect: Natalia Kashirina
  • Drainage: ACO
  • Sculpture: EGOR ZIGURA
  • City: Dnipro
  • Country: Ukraine
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pedestrian Boulevard in Dnipro / FILIMONOV & KASHIRINA architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Andrew Avdeenko
Save this picture!
Pedestrian Boulevard in Dnipro / FILIMONOV & KASHIRINA architects - Interior Photography
© Andrew Avdeenko

Text description provided by the architects. The boulevard is located in the city center. The main idea of the project is a storytelling of the place and continuation of the previously formed pedestrian boulevard.

Save this picture!
Pedestrian Boulevard in Dnipro / FILIMONOV & KASHIRINA architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Andrew Avdeenko

The Boulevard, called Yujnui, is divided into two zones: transit areas along the buildings, and a multi-functional zone in the middle (recreation, quiet rest areas, and children’s playground). The main landscape dominant in the new pedestrian space is the stream, which stretches across the boulevard. It symbolizes the underground river Zhabokryach, which flows right under the street. 

Save this picture!
Pedestrian Boulevard in Dnipro / FILIMONOV & KASHIRINA architects - Image 14 of 16
Plan

This river was hidden underground in the early 20th century. Because of the huge amount of underground engineering, there is no opportunity to unearth it. So the decision was made to make a river’ footmark. It’s also the longest artificial stream in Ukraine. It is made of solid blocks of local granite. The length of the steam is 200m (100m was realized in the first stage).

Save this picture!
Pedestrian Boulevard in Dnipro / FILIMONOV & KASHIRINA architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Andrew Avdeenko

The paving pattern of the boulevard has a modular grid (4.8×4.8m), like in the already realized boulevard for better connection of the existing and projected boulevards. It has been achieved by different manufacturers of local granite. The place where the two boulevards “meet” is located 7-meter sculpture – Atlant. Atlant is a mighty titan in Greek mythology, carrying on his shoulders a firmament. 

Save this picture!
Pedestrian Boulevard in Dnipro / FILIMONOV & KASHIRINA architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrew Avdeenko

Atlant has broken the chains and takes his first free step. It is a symbol of liberation from limitations, a symbol of self-awakening. This is a moment of liberation from three main life boundaries: physical freedom (torn shackles on his feet), and social freedom (from the imposed socio-historical constraints) – symbolized by the torn cord at the level of the solar plexus. Internal space – the victory over oneself, personal limitations – is embodied by the destroyed fetters at the level of the shoulders-heart-lungs.  The sculpture is made of bronze.

Save this picture!
Pedestrian Boulevard in Dnipro / FILIMONOV & KASHIRINA architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrew Avdeenko

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Dnipro, Óblast de Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
FILIMONOV & KASHIRINA architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureUkraine
Cite: "Pedestrian Boulevard in Dnipro / FILIMONOV & KASHIRINA architects" 26 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005873/pedestrian-boulevard-in-dnipro-filimonov-and-kashirina-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Check the latest FountainsCheck the latest FountainsCheck the latest Fountains

Check the latest Fountains

Top #Tags