  5. Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura

Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Industrial Architecture
Málaga, Spain
  • Architects: FORarquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1125
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Juanca Lagares
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Grupo Puma, Hempel, Hiansa
Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Juanca Lagares
Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Image 27 of 33
Uses + organization diagram
Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Juanca Lagares

Text description provided by the architects. The region of Axarquia is landmarked by the ancestral footprint of so many dedicated farmers. The agricultural tradition and its vernacular architecture lead us to solve this project from a look into the past. 

Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Juanca Lagares
Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Image 28 of 33
Main floor plan
Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Juanca Lagares

From it, we learn forms, strategies, and gestures that, when applied to the use and distribution of this building, lead us to the result. A building of 1125 m2 divided into four large spaces intended for the storage of products and tools of the agricultural world, where we handle and take care of the raw material until its sale. 

Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Juanca Lagares
Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Image 29 of 33
Cross section A-A'
Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Juanca Lagares

The volumetrics clearly reflect those traditional forms that appear in certain areas of the landscape, so that through this learning, issues such as roof water drainage, organization of uses in different sectioned bays, and aesthetic interpretation of the materials used in their facades are resolved. 

Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Juanca Lagares
Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Image 30 of 33
Cross section B-B'
Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Juanca Lagares

A modern element is introduced in the facade, polycarbonate, a material also very present in some agricultural constructions such as greenhouses, which allows the passage of light while protecting us from the outside. 

Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Juanca Lagares
Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Image 31 of 33
Long section C-C'
Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
© Juanca Lagares

A pictorial gesture frames a certain interior area of the nave, generating a colorful and bright point that captures our attention and brings joy and dynamism to the interior activity. 

Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Image 32 of 33
Main facade
Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© Juanca Lagares

A cathedral of light destined to house the raw material that comes from the land, a space of worship to the field.

Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Juanca Lagares
Fruits and Vegetables Center Raspa y Amagado / FORarquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Juanca Lagares

Project location

Address:Málaga, Spain

FORarquitectura
Steel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureSpain

