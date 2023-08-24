Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Musical Space / RMAA - Reinach Mendoça Arquitetos Associados

Musical Space / RMAA - Reinach Mendoça Arquitetos Associados

Musical Space / RMAA - Reinach Mendoça Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, ChairMusical Space / RMAA - Reinach Mendoça Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeMusical Space / RMAA - Reinach Mendoça Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Collaborators: Claudia Bigoto, Daniela Sopas, Felipe Barba, Fernanda Vilaça, Gabriel Mendonça, Gabriel Penna, Giovanna Federico, Guilherme Sampaio, Luana Lopes, Nathalia Grippa, Rodrigo Nakajima, Rodrigo Oliveira, Tadeu Ferreira, Tony Chen
  • Lighting Technique: Reka Iluminação
  • Landscaping: Raul Pereira
  • Installations: Valter Torres
  • Acoustics: Harmonia Acústica
  • Structure: Benedictis Engenharia
  • Interiors: Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
  • Program: Corporate project
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
Musical Space / RMAA - Reinach Mendoça Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography
© Isabella Shih e Tony Chen

Text description provided by the architects. In 2016, the MUSICAL SPACE Music School decided to relocate to a new location - a traditional house in the Vila Madalena neighborhood of São Paulo, situated at the corner between a busy street and a pedestrian alley.

Musical Space / RMAA - Reinach Mendoça Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Isabella Shih e Tony Chen

This house had a street-level garage and an elevated ground-floor area accessed by an external staircase. There was a railing by the sidewalk, and a tall wall separating the front setback from the adjacent pedestrian alley. The architectural approach was to create a large façade using cobogó elements to shield the narrow balcony that existed between the living room and the front of the lot. Additionally, the decision was made to remove the railing and the side wall to connect the entire front with public spaces.

Musical Space / RMAA - Reinach Mendoça Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Chair
© Isabella Shih e Tony Chen
Musical Space / RMAA - Reinach Mendoça Arquitetos Associados - Image 17 of 20
Plan - Ground floor
Musical Space / RMAA - Reinach Mendoça Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Door
© Isabella Shih e Tony Chen

The new cobogó design would provide identity and visibility to the ensemble, which, with the absence of barriers, would become more integrated with the city's communal areas.

Musical Space / RMAA - Reinach Mendoça Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Facade
© Isabella Shih e Tony Chen

In the former garage, a glassed-in room facing the street was created for community presentations. On the elevated floor, numerous classrooms of varying sizes were distributed - from small spaces for individual lessons to larger rooms for ensemble practice. 

Musical Space / RMAA - Reinach Mendoça Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Isabella Shih e Tony Chen

A covered glass pergola defined the main circulation path between the different school areas. In the back, the design included a large auditorium and additional support facilities (recording studio, restrooms, and snack bar) to complete the ensemble.

Musical Space / RMAA - Reinach Mendoça Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Chair
© Isabella Shih e Tony Chen
Musical Space / RMAA - Reinach Mendoça Arquitetos Associados - Image 20 of 20
Section AA e Section BB

Finally, the side garden facing the alley was enhanced with a wooden deck, from which the audience enjoys collective performances, both from the glassed-in auditorium and the larger rooms with retractable glass doors that face this generous courtyard.

Musical Space / RMAA - Reinach Mendoça Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Isabella Shih e Tony Chen

Yellow and graphite-colored floors and doors provide a visual identity to the ensemble, while meticulous acoustic treatment guarantees the quality of simultaneous use of all spaces.

Musical Space / RMAA - Reinach Mendoça Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade, Chair, Garden, Courtyard, Patio
© Isabella Shih e Tony Chen

Address:Sao Paulo, State of Sao Paulo, Brazil

Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
Materials

SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsBrazil

Cite: "Musical Space / RMAA - Reinach Mendoça Arquitetos Associados" [Espaço Musical / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados] 24 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags