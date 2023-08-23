Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. House in Gérardmer / Studiolada

House in Gérardmer / Studiolada

Save
House in Gérardmer / Studiolada

House in Gérardmer / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse in Gérardmer / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, Door, FacadeHouse in Gérardmer / Studiolada - Interior Photography, Chair, Countertop, Beam, Windows, PatioHouse in Gérardmer / Studiolada - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairHouse in Gérardmer / Studiolada - More Images+ 39

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Detail
Gerardmer, France
  • Architects: Studiolada
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  235
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Olivier Mathiotte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Barbas, Ex.T, Le Deun (salle à manger), MADE IN DESIGN, The cool republic
  • Lead Architects: Christophe Aubertin – Studiolada
  • Client: Individual
  • Collaborator: Stéphanie Dunand
  • City: Gerardmer
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Gérardmer / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Olivier Mathiotte

Text description provided by the architects. The project reinterprets the form of the « upland farms in les Vosges » with a massive volume built in the slope, its glazed gable overlooking the landscape.

Save this picture!
House in Gérardmer / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Olivier Mathiotte
Save this picture!
House in Gérardmer / Studiolada - Image 33 of 44
Site Plan

The pathway leads us to the entrance of the house which is located on the middle level.; Upstairs, the bedrooms are in the place where people would store the hay. The living rooms are downstairs at the garden level towards the landscape.

Save this picture!
House in Gérardmer / Studiolada - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Olivier Mathiotte
Save this picture!
House in Gérardmer / Studiolada - Interior Photography, Brick, Chair, Beam
© Olivier Mathiotte
Save this picture!
House in Gérardmer / Studiolada - Image 35 of 44
Floor Plan

The annex building has the same form but is smaller than the house. Grey wood outside, blond wood inside. The wood comes from the region of the Vosges: spruce from the sawmill Gaiffe. The stone comes from Bourgogne (Rocamat and Sebeler).

Save this picture!
House in Gérardmer / Studiolada - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bedroom, Bed
© Olivier Mathiotte
Save this picture!
House in Gérardmer / Studiolada - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Olivier Mathiotte

Regarding interior design, the agency “Du Ciment sous les Plaines” has chosen the elegant furniture. The project is the culmination of a common vision about the local resources and the preservation of the local territory.

Save this picture!
House in Gérardmer / Studiolada - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© Olivier Mathiotte
About this office
Studiolada
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDetailFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDetailFrance
Cite: "House in Gérardmer / Studiolada" 23 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005822/house-in-gerardmer-studiolada> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags