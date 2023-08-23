House in Gérardmer / Studiolada

+ 39

Houses, Detail • Gerardmer, France Architects: Studiolada

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 235 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Olivier Mathiotte

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Barbas , Ex.T , Le Deun (salle à manger) , MADE IN DESIGN , The cool republic

Lead Architects: Christophe Aubertin – Studiolada

Client: Individual

Collaborator: Stéphanie Dunand

City: Gerardmer

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. The project reinterprets the form of the « upland farms in les Vosges » with a massive volume built in the slope, its glazed gable overlooking the landscape.

The pathway leads us to the entrance of the house which is located on the middle level.; Upstairs, the bedrooms are in the place where people would store the hay. The living rooms are downstairs at the garden level towards the landscape.

The annex building has the same form but is smaller than the house. Grey wood outside, blond wood inside. The wood comes from the region of the Vosges: spruce from the sawmill Gaiffe. The stone comes from Bourgogne (Rocamat and Sebeler).

Regarding interior design, the agency “Du Ciment sous les Plaines” has chosen the elegant furniture. The project is the culmination of a common vision about the local resources and the preservation of the local territory.