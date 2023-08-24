Martelaar House / Machteld D'Hollander

-
Architects: Machteld D'Hollander
- Area: 105 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Stijn Bollaert
-
Manufacturers: Hove, Joris Ide
-
Lead Architect: Machteld D’Hollander
- Garden: Bart & Pieter
- Greenhouse Consultant: De Clercq
- City: Ghent
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. A wall is no barrier - house_garden_house_garden = 'gardenhouse' - 'hangar' = house to hang around - gardenrooms - different views, different games - hide & seek & play.
The project transforms an enclosed area, crammed with industrial derelicts, into an urban oasis. It tears down, replaces with plants and trees but not all. Some walls are left. Two semi-transparent garden pavilions are added. House/garden/house/garden = garden house.
The private house is linked to as well as separated from a professional practice. Walls and pavilions create garden rooms, each with its own atmosphere. A wall is no barrier. It creates views. Open view – hidden view. Hide & seek & play. Different views for different persons and purposes.