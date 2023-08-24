Martelaar House / Machteld D'Hollander

+ 25

Houses • Ghent, Belgium Architects: Machteld D'Hollander

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 105 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Stijn Bollaert

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Hove , Joris Ide

Lead Architect: Machteld D’Hollander

Text description provided by the architects. A wall is no barrier - house_garden_house_garden = 'gardenhouse' - 'hangar' = house to hang around - gardenrooms - different views, different games - hide & seek & play.

The project transforms an enclosed area, crammed with industrial derelicts, into an urban oasis. It tears down, replaces with plants and trees but not all. Some walls are left. Two semi-transparent garden pavilions are added. House/garden/house/garden = garden house.

The private house is linked to as well as separated from a professional practice. Walls and pavilions create garden rooms, each with its own atmosphere. A wall is no barrier. It creates views. Open view – hidden view. Hide & seek & play. Different views for different persons and purposes.