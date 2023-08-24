Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Martelaar House / Machteld D'Hollander

Martelaar House / Machteld D'Hollander

Martelaar House / Machteld D'Hollander - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
Martelaar House / Machteld D'Hollander - Exterior Photography, Chair, Garden, Forest
Martelaar House / Machteld D'Hollander - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
Martelaar House / Machteld D'Hollander - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Ghent, Belgium
  • Architects: Machteld D'Hollander
  Area:  105
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Photographs:Stijn Bollaert
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers:  Hove, Joris Ide
  • Lead Architect: Machteld D’Hollander
Martelaar House / Machteld D'Hollander - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Stijn Bollaert
Martelaar House / Machteld D'Hollander - Exterior Photography, Chair, Garden, Forest
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. A wall is no barrier - house_garden_house_garden = 'gardenhouse' - 'hangar' = house to hang around - gardenrooms - different views, different games - hide & seek & play.

Martelaar House / Machteld D'Hollander - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Stijn Bollaert
Martelaar House / Machteld D'Hollander - Image 25 of 30
Plan

The project transforms an enclosed area, crammed with industrial derelicts, into an urban oasis. It tears down, replaces with plants and trees but not all. Some walls are left.  Two semi-transparent garden pavilions are added. House/garden/house/garden = garden house.

Martelaar House / Machteld D'Hollander - Interior Photography
© Stijn Bollaert
Martelaar House / Machteld D'Hollander - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Stijn Bollaert
Martelaar House / Machteld D'Hollander - Image 26 of 30
Section - 1

The private house is linked to as well as separated from a professional practice. Walls and pavilions create garden rooms, each with its own atmosphere. A wall is no barrier. It creates views. Open view – hidden view. Hide & seek & play. Different views for different persons and purposes. 

Martelaar House / Machteld D'Hollander - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Deck, Handrail
© Stijn Bollaert

Machteld D'Hollander
Machteld D'Hollander
Office

Residential Architecture, Houses, Belgium
Cite: "Martelaar House / Machteld D'Hollander" 24 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

