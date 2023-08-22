Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. House for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico

House for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico

Save
House for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico

House for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, FacadeHouse for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico - Interior Photography, FacadeHouse for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico - Interior Photography, Facade, ConcreteHouse for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Sauce Viejo, Argentina
  • Architects: Atelier Atlantico
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  144
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Federico Cairoli
  • Lead Architect: German Muller Calace, Mario Galiana Liras
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
House for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico - Image 12 of 19
Axo
Save this picture!
House for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico - Exterior Photography
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a residential neighborhood in the city of Sauce Viejo. This coastal city of fifteen thousand inhabitants has a very clear mix between a large agricultural-industrial complex and individual housing plots. Sauce Viejo is part of the urban conglomerate called Gran Santa Fe, formed by a set of satellite cities that surround the capital, where people find the possibility of building their own homes, and their own dreams.

Save this picture!
House for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
House for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico - Image 13 of 19
Axo

The commission was to design the house for Juan and Laura. A house that considers the future growth of the family but with a really tight budget, which means that we have to work with imaginative solutions in the use of the materials that the clients had. They gave us the tools to build the space. The available plot is considered a construction between party walls, narrow and very deep (12 m. x 50 m.), and therefore, the first decision was to locate the house occupying the width of the lot in an intermediate position, creating a front garden and a private one behind. 

Save this picture!
House for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico - Interior Photography
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
House for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico - Image 14 of 19
Exploded axo

In this way, the architectural actions here are summarized in the construction of 4 walls made of cement blocks measuring 19x19x39cm, which are arranged longitudinally displacing or folding to solve the different spaces. As well as a metal roof that rests on them creating shade for living. A stereotomic architecture belongs to the earth and the tectonic to the sky. Wall and roof. 

Save this picture!
House for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
House for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico - Image 16 of 19
First floor plan

The different uses must be resolved between walls and the location of the carpentry determines the diffuse boundary between the interior and exterior. At the entrance, a threshold is created to generate a distributor visually limited by the chimney that builds the center. Once this first limit is crossed, we discover the living-dining room of the house, with its complete opening torn to the rear garden, which is located to the bathroom of the Argentine southwest light at dusk. When turning around this space, the kitchen and breakfast room are discovered, which turn their gaze to their own patio. 

Save this picture!
House for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico - Interior Photography, Facade
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
House for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico - Image 18 of 19
Section

Crossing the gap located in the central wall, we access the bedroom area of ​​the house. A new distributor, which bathes in the light of dawn, distributes us to the four-bedroom and/or study spaces located between the front and back walls. The bathrooms are solved as folds of the walls and act as configuring a more intimate space. The house is built by stacking blocks, without joining, bearing witness to its character as closure and formwork of the concrete structure that contains in its depths. The metal roof is supported and braced to the internal concrete structure of the walls. It is a gable roof, leading them to the outer limits of the house. In the bathrooms, the roof folds to seek the sun and air from the east. In this way, these rooms will be illuminated and ventilated. Bathroom spaces are built. 

Save this picture!
House for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam, Column
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
House for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico - Image 19 of 19
Section

The house recovers the typological and constructive solutions inherited from the anonymous agricultural industry in its surroundings. A construction with very economical materials, which we use in an artisanal way, turning this anonymous construction into architecture rooted in the memory of its context.

Save this picture!
House for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico - Interior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Federico Cairoli

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier Atlantico
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "House for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico" [Casa para Juan y Laura / Atelier Atlantico] 22 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005766/house-for-juan-and-laura-atelier-atlantico> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags