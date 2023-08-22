House for Juan and Laura / Atelier Atlantico

+ 14

Houses • Sauce Viejo, Argentina Architects: Atelier Atlantico

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 144 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Federico Cairoli

Lead Architect: German Muller Calace, Mario Galiana Liras

Collaborators: Alex Muller, Agustina Fabiny, Camila Guglielmone

Joinery : ABERMAC

City: Sauce Viejo

Country: Argentina

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a residential neighborhood in the city of Sauce Viejo. This coastal city of fifteen thousand inhabitants has a very clear mix between a large agricultural-industrial complex and individual housing plots. Sauce Viejo is part of the urban conglomerate called Gran Santa Fe, formed by a set of satellite cities that surround the capital, where people find the possibility of building their own homes, and their own dreams.

The commission was to design the house for Juan and Laura. A house that considers the future growth of the family but with a really tight budget, which means that we have to work with imaginative solutions in the use of the materials that the clients had. They gave us the tools to build the space. The available plot is considered a construction between party walls, narrow and very deep (12 m. x 50 m.), and therefore, the first decision was to locate the house occupying the width of the lot in an intermediate position, creating a front garden and a private one behind.

In this way, the architectural actions here are summarized in the construction of 4 walls made of cement blocks measuring 19x19x39cm, which are arranged longitudinally displacing or folding to solve the different spaces. As well as a metal roof that rests on them creating shade for living. A stereotomic architecture belongs to the earth and the tectonic to the sky. Wall and roof.

The different uses must be resolved between walls and the location of the carpentry determines the diffuse boundary between the interior and exterior. At the entrance, a threshold is created to generate a distributor visually limited by the chimney that builds the center. Once this first limit is crossed, we discover the living-dining room of the house, with its complete opening torn to the rear garden, which is located to the bathroom of the Argentine southwest light at dusk. When turning around this space, the kitchen and breakfast room are discovered, which turn their gaze to their own patio.

Crossing the gap located in the central wall, we access the bedroom area of ​​the house. A new distributor, which bathes in the light of dawn, distributes us to the four-bedroom and/or study spaces located between the front and back walls. The bathrooms are solved as folds of the walls and act as configuring a more intimate space. The house is built by stacking blocks, without joining, bearing witness to its character as closure and formwork of the concrete structure that contains in its depths. The metal roof is supported and braced to the internal concrete structure of the walls. It is a gable roof, leading them to the outer limits of the house. In the bathrooms, the roof folds to seek the sun and air from the east. In this way, these rooms will be illuminated and ventilated. Bathroom spaces are built.

The house recovers the typological and constructive solutions inherited from the anonymous agricultural industry in its surroundings. A construction with very economical materials, which we use in an artisanal way, turning this anonymous construction into architecture rooted in the memory of its context.