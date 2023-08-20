Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Perucho House / Pedro Calle + El Sindicato Arquitectura

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Perucho, Ecuador
  • Design And Construction: El Sindicato Arquitectura, Pedro Calle
Perucho House / Pedro Calle + El Sindicato Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Francesco Russo

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the parish of Perucho, in the Metropolitan District of Quito. It seeks to be a refuge from urban life that allows its owner to connect with nature, as it is located in a rural environment surrounded by mountains and vegetation.

Perucho House / Pedro Calle + El Sindicato Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrés Villota

Perucho House / Pedro Calle + El Sindicato Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Andrés Villota

The design focused on enhancing the visual connection with nature and achieving a sense of tranquility and shelter inside the house. We propose taking advantage of the mountain views through windows on the west facade and ensuring privacy from neighbors and passersby on the adjacent street through a continuous skin of fired tiles that start as the south facade, transform into the roof, and end as the north facade of the project.

Perucho House / Pedro Calle + El Sindicato Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Francesco Russo
Perucho House / Pedro Calle + El Sindicato Arquitectura - Image 28 of 35
Ground floor plan
Perucho House / Pedro Calle + El Sindicato Arquitectura - Image 29 of 35
First floor plan
Perucho House / Pedro Calle + El Sindicato Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Francesco Russo

The distribution of the ground floor is intended for public spaces with a kitchen, living room, dining room, bathroom, and a covered outdoor deck, while the upper floor is reserved for private spaces with a bedroom, workspace, guest space, and bathroom. 

Perucho House / Pedro Calle + El Sindicato Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Windows, Beam
© Francesco Russo
Perucho House / Pedro Calle + El Sindicato Arquitectura - Image 31 of 35
Section
Perucho House / Pedro Calle + El Sindicato Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Francesco Russo

A simple and prefabricated structure in a solid wood workshop, which allows for efficient assembly and minimizes impacts on the natural environment and the costs of mobilization and on-site manufacturing.

Perucho House / Pedro Calle + El Sindicato Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Beam, Deck
© Andrés Villota

El Sindicato Arquitectura
Pedro Calle
Cite: "Perucho House / Pedro Calle + El Sindicato Arquitectura" [Casa Perucho / Pedro Calle + El Sindicato Arquitectura] 20 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005624/perucho-house-pedro-calle-plus-el-sindicato-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

