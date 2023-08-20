Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. House with a Pillar / Architekturkollektiv filiale

House with a Pillar / Architekturkollektiv filiale

Save
House with a Pillar / Architekturkollektiv filiale
Save this picture!
House with a Pillar / Architekturkollektiv filiale - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rokas Sydeikis

House with a Pillar / Architekturkollektiv filiale - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsHouse with a Pillar / Architekturkollektiv filiale - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsHouse with a Pillar / Architekturkollektiv filiale - Interior Photography, Windows, Bed, BedroomHouse with a Pillar / Architekturkollektiv filiale - Interior Photography, DoorHouse with a Pillar / Architekturkollektiv filiale - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
St. Urban, Switzerland
  • Design: Martin Furter, Shehrie Islamaj
  • City: St. Urban
  • Country: Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House with a Pillar / Architekturkollektiv filiale - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Rokas Sydeikis

Text description provided by the architects. In St. Urban, around the old monastery complex, there is a hairdresser, a gas station and the former monastery bakery. The village consists of about 300 houses, divided into two quarters. In the center sits the large, empty monastery complex. “Das Haus mit einem Pfeiler” stands at the end of a wide neighborhood street and is built over-corner to an existing house from the 1980s.

Save this picture!
House with a Pillar / Architekturkollektiv filiale - Interior Photography, Windows
© Rokas Sydeikis
Save this picture!
House with a Pillar / Architekturkollektiv filiale - Interior Photography, Windows, Bed, Bedroom
© Rokas Sydeikis

The shape of the new building is determined by the precise articulation of the concrete walls. They give the house a light, hospitable grace. The division of the standing formwork pattern was determined by the craftsman and decorates the building. In front of the house, facing the neighborhood stands a concrete pillar. Due to the setback basis and the capital, it has a convex appearance. The visual presence of the pillar is more important than its static function. It creates space and forms a visual boundary between the private front space of the house and the public space of the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
House with a Pillar / Architekturkollektiv filiale - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Rokas Sydeikis

A small concrete staircase leads from the entrance hall, located in the existing building, to the newly built spaces. The three concrete steps mediate between old and new, light and dark, coming and going.

Save this picture!
House with a Pillar / Architekturkollektiv filiale - Image 11 of 14
Floor Plan

The interior spaces of the one-story addition are opened on three sides across corners of the building. The openings connect the interior spaces to the immediate spaces around the neighborhood. Thus, the kitchen connects to the neighborhood street and the bedroom to the garden. The corner window in the living room is directed past the neighbor to the Jura Mountains, which can be seen in the distance. A large central opening connects the living room and the terrace.

Save this picture!
House with a Pillar / Architekturkollektiv filiale - Interior Photography, Column
© Rokas Sydeikis
Save this picture!
House with a Pillar / Architekturkollektiv filiale - Interior Photography, Door
© Rokas Sydeikis

The traditional spatial concept of floor, wall, and ceiling is dissolved in the interior of the house. Blue and beige colored surfaces, as well as the black-stained wooden floor, are freely arranged. This creates a dynamic, situational spatial effect.

Save this picture!
House with a Pillar / Architekturkollektiv filiale - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rokas Sydeikis

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Architekturkollektiv filiale
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSwitzerland

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSwitzerland
Cite: "House with a Pillar / Architekturkollektiv filiale" 20 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005610/house-with-a-pillar-architekturkollektiv-filiale> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags