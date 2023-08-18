Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
New Ark Installation / Tideland Studio

New Ark Installation / Tideland Studio

New Ark Installation / Tideland Studio

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Public Space
Aarhus, Denmark
  Architect, Concept, Digital Design And Detail Design: Simon Strøyer
  Artist, Concept, Detail Design: Stine Rosdahl-Petersen
  Program / Use / Building Function: Public Space
  City: Aarhus
  Country: Denmark
Save this picture!
New Ark Installation / Tideland Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Niels Rysz Olsen

New Urban Space Invites Reflection and Action. In a narrow alley in the Godsbanen area of Aarhus, New Ark can be found – an artistic experience that encourages reflection on the body, architecture, and the rapid changes of the climate.

Save this picture!
New Ark Installation / Tideland Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Niels Rysz Olsen

Art and Climate. New Ark is constructed near Aarhus School of Architecture and consists of a 50-meter-long artwork made of undulating concrete tiles and polished steel lifebuoys. It is the result of a unique collaboration between architects and artists to transform a narrow passage into an urban space of high artistic value. To address one of our time's greatest challenges, the team has focused on water – an element with both alluring and destructive properties.

Save this picture!
New Ark Installation / Tideland Studio - Interior Photography
© Niels Rysz Olsen
Save this picture!
New Ark Installation / Tideland Studio - Image 11 of 21
© Niels Rysz Olsen
Save this picture!
New Ark Installation / Tideland Studio - Image 20 of 21
Plan

As if thrown from the city's rooftops, the three lifebuoys lie embedded in the concrete surface, creating ripples. Using digital simulations, the movement of the water has been captured in the split second when the three lifebuoys touch the water. Waves and splashes are captured in minute detail, providing a fascinating insight into water's otherwise ephemeral nature.

Save this picture!
New Ark Installation / Tideland Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tideland Studio
Save this picture!
New Ark Installation / Tideland Studio - Exterior Photography
© Tideland Studio

A tribute to the place. The presence of water in the alley serves as a warning of rising sea levels, but also as a tribute to the invisible history of the place. The artwork is located on a site that, 100 years ago, was a flooded natural landscape. When visiting the place today, one can rest on the lifebuoys, whose mirror-like surfaces bring the sky down to the street and distort the architecture's stringent lines.

Save this picture!
New Ark Installation / Tideland Studio - Exterior Photography
© Tideland Studio
Save this picture!
New Ark Installation / Tideland Studio - Exterior Photography
© Tideland Studio

The waves in the tiles create a dynamic walking experience that prompts passersby to reflect on the relationship between the rhythm of the body and that of the waves. In this way, the alleys' elongated character is utilized to create a surprising and sensory experience amidst the bustle of the city.

Project location

Address:Aarhus, Denmark

Cite: "New Ark Installation / Tideland Studio" 18 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

