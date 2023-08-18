Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Zibu House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

Zibu House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Villa de Álvarez, Mexico
  • Architects: Di Frenna arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  380
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lorena Darquea
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Holcim, Alccon, Estevez, Helvex, Interceramic, Tecnolite
  • Lead Architect: Matia Di Frenna Müller
  • Design Director: José Omar Anguiano de la Rosa
  • Landscape: Di Frenna arquitectos
  • Kitchen Design: Bruno taller
  • Construction Engineering: Juan Gerardo Guardado Ávila
  • Joinery : Taller el Roblito
  • City: Villa de Álvarez
  • Country: Mexico
Zibu House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Lorena Darquea

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Zibu, an evocative name that unfolds majestically in its architecture, invites us to explore a space where design becomes a visual and sensory symphony. In the heart of this dwelling, a central axis on the upper and lower floors becomes the guiding thread that invites us to explore every corner of the house. 

Zibu House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Lorena Darquea

These central axes are framed by black steel columns, which not only provide structural support but also create a game of framing and highlighting key elements along their path. On the ground floor, the axis is subtly present, while on the upper floor, it takes center stage through a wooden bridge, adding warmth and tranquility to this level. 

Zibu House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Image 12 of 21
Ground floor plan

Despite occupying a relatively small plot of land, the house closes itself off on its facades to provide privacy and a feeling of welcome to its inhabitants. Upon entering, those who live in it disconnect completely from the outside and immerse themselves in an experience of total immersion in its interior. Through a retractable lattice with vertical wooden slats, residents can choose the level of closeness to the surrounding context or, on the contrary, opt for an intimate atmosphere if they wish. 

Zibu House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Lorena Darquea
Zibu House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Image 13 of 21
First floor plan

The volumetrics of the project are fragmented into four courtyards, two in the center of the house and two in the front and back. These courtyards, filled with vegetation and guayabillo trees, create pauses and breaths that illuminate the spaces with a play of light and shadows, generating a unique atmosphere as the house is explored. 

Zibu House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lorena Darquea

The program of the house is divided into two levels: the ground floor houses the social areas, while the upper floor accommodates the private areas. This symbolic division reflects the transition from the ordinary to the extraordinary, from the public to the private, inviting the inhabitants to find tranquility and peace in the most intimate spaces of the house. 

Zibu House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Lorena Darquea
Zibu House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Image 16 of 21
Long section

From the moment you enter, the house arouses curiosity and astonishment. Cantilevered stone staircases welcome you and gradually reveal the different spaces, generating a sense of discovery. 

Zibu House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Lorena Darquea
Zibu House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Image 17 of 21
Short section

The materiality of the house remains elegant and sober, where each element dialogues and complements each other. The exposed black painted steel beams without hiding the structure add a touch of contemporaneity and horizontality to the project, reinforced through grooves or joints in the concrete that provide continuity, while the presence of stone provides rough textures that invite touch and connect with nature. 

Zibu House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lorena Darquea

The choice of pigmented yellow concrete adds a distinctive note to the design of the project. The subtle and discreet presence of this color, in addition to being aesthetically congruent, plays with the reflection of light, keeping the chosen spaces always illuminated. 

Zibu House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Countertop, Beam
© Lorena Darquea

Casa Zibu is a sanctuary of design and tranquility, where every detail has been carefully thought out to create a unique experience.

Zibu House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Image 14 of 21
Front elevation
Zibu House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lorena Darquea

Project gallery

Di Frenna Arquitectos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Zibu House / Di Frenna Arquitectos" [Casa Zibu / Di Frenna Arquitectos] 18 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

