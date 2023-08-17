Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Alecrim House / Alan Chu Arquitetura

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brasília, Brazil
  Architects: Alan Chu Arquitetura
  Area: 130
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Djan Chu
  Lead Architect: Alan Chu
  Design: Pati Herzog
  Management: Fabio Bakker
  Construction: Claw Engenharia
  Program: Residencia
  City: Brasília
  Country: Brazil
Alecrim House / Alan Chu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Column, Courtyard
© Djan Chu

Text description provided by the architects. The Alecrim House is located between the modernist aura of Brasília and the adjacent natural scenery, in Alecrim Dreams, a project aimed at offering a unique and serene experience of genuine reconnection with nature. 

Alecrim House / Alan Chu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair, Beam, Handrail
© Djan Chu
Floor plans
Floor plans
Alecrim House / Alan Chu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Djan Chu
Alecrim House / Alan Chu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Djan Chu

The project encompasses a set of residences designed for seamless integration with their surroundings. The request came from a couple of owners, who for two decades have played the role of guardians of the place, being responsible for planting trees and creating the lavender field. 

Alecrim House / Alan Chu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Djan Chu
Section AA
Section AA
Alecrim House / Alan Chu Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Djan Chu

The lavender field, in addition to being a landscape element, is a source of raw material for the owners' line of organic products. 

Alecrim House / Alan Chu Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Djan Chu

The House was designed within this context, where the goal is to provide users with relaxation, tranquility, and "deceleration."

Alecrim House / Alan Chu Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Djan Chu

The use of natural light combined with a neutral color palette, intimate courtyards that provide spaces for contemplation, and a design reduced to the essentials, conceived to eliminate distractions, is an invitation for visitors to immerse themselves and enjoy the owners' "slow" philosophy of life.

Alecrim House / Alan Chu Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Djan Chu

Project gallery

Materials

Wood, Concrete

"Alecrim House / Alan Chu Arquitetura" 17 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

