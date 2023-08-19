215D7 House / 23o5Studio

•
Củ Chi, Vietnam
Architects: 23o5Studio
- Area: 296 m²
- Year: 2021
Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
Manufacturers: Schneider Electric, AA Windown, Jotun, MOEN
Lead Architects: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy
- Design Team: Minh Phạm, Huệ Trần
- City: Củ Chi
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. The house is renovated from an old villa, the living space is missing the connection of a Vietnamese family.
The renovation is based on the structure of the old house, rearranging the necessary spaces according to the requirements, expanding the common spaces or special spaces (yoga).
The new structure of the house is cohesive and seamless - the ground floor is the living area, swimming pool, and garden. The first floor focuses on bedrooms, the second floor arranges large spaces for recreational activities and relaxation.