215D7 House / 23o5Studio

+ 20

Houses, Renovation • Củ Chi, Vietnam Architects: 23o5Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 296 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Schneider Electric AA Windown , Jotun , MOEN Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy

Design Team: Minh Phạm, Huệ Trần

City: Củ Chi

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is renovated from an old villa, the living space is missing the connection of a Vietnamese family.

The renovation is based on the structure of the old house, rearranging the necessary spaces according to the requirements, expanding the common spaces or special spaces (yoga).

The new structure of the house is cohesive and seamless - the ground floor is the living area, swimming pool, and garden. The first floor focuses on bedrooms, the second floor arranges large spaces for recreational activities and relaxation.