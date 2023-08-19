Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
215D7 House / 23o5Studio

215D7 House / 23o5Studio

215D7 House / 23o5Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade215D7 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography, Windows215D7 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography215D7 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography, Windows215D7 House / 23o5Studio - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation
Củ Chi, Vietnam
  • Architects: 23o5Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  296
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Schneider Electric, AA Windown, Jotun, MOEN
  • Lead Architects: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy
  • Design Team: Minh Phạm, Huệ Trần
  • City: Củ Chi
  • Country: Vietnam
215D7 House / 23o5Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. The house is renovated from an old villa, the living space is missing the connection of a Vietnamese family.

215D7 House / 23o5Studio - Windows, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki
215D7 House / 23o5Studio - Image 20 of 25
Ground Floor Plan
215D7 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

The renovation is based on the structure of the old house, rearranging the necessary spaces according to the requirements, expanding the common spaces or special spaces (yoga).

215D7 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki
215D7 House / 23o5Studio - Image 24 of 25
Section
215D7 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography, Arch
© Hiroyuki Oki
215D7 House / 23o5Studio - Image 17 of 25
Perspective

The new structure of the house is cohesive and seamless - the ground floor is the living area, swimming pool, and garden. The first floor focuses on bedrooms, the second floor arranges large spaces for recreational activities and relaxation.

215D7 House / 23o5Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

