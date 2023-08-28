Opening Up / Ultimate Doors and Joinery: The Art of Making a Grand Entrance

Grand entrances are the specialty of Bill Alam in episode 8 of Opening up, who is the Director of Sydney-based company Ultimate Doors and Joinery.

Always seeking ways to go higher and wider, the master of the monumental entranceway shares which hardware he trusts and which finish he prefers to work with at the moment. Furthermore, he gives valuable insights into his client-centered approach with an emphasis on consultation that offers customers a one-stop solution combining design, manufacturing, and installation.

Discover Ultimate Doors and Joinery in FritsJurgens' eighth episode of Opening up.