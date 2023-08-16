Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. T House / Spridd

T House / Spridd

Save
T House / Spridd

T House / Spridd - Exterior Photography, WindowsT House / Spridd - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestT House / Spridd - Interior Photography, CountertopT House / Spridd - Exterior PhotographyT House / Spridd - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Sweden
  • Architects: Spridd
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  267
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mikael Olsson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  FLOS, Finja prefab, Jakob Rope, Motala hiss, Ofö Electric, Skellefteå Snickericentral SSC, Svensk betongdesign, Vytab
  • Lead Architects: Ola Broms Wessel
  • Engineering: Optima Engineering, Mikael Furu, Optima Engineering
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
T House / Spridd - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mikael Olsson

Text description provided by the architects. The T-House uses and challenges the most common technology solutions of our time in a difficult-to-build location, a typical challenge in a metropolitan location today. The house maximizes the volume within the zoning restrictions on a steeply sloping plot in an established residential area.

Save this picture!
T House / Spridd - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Mikael Olsson
Save this picture!
T House / Spridd - Exterior Photography
© Mikael Olsson

There is room for both an elderly disabled person and playing children in well-functioning indoor and outdoor spaces. With recognizable elements and recognizable building technology, a clear body is created that stands out and awakens emotions. The T-house is a house for a family with a separate guest apartment.

Save this picture!
T House / Spridd - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows, Beam
© Mikael Olsson
Save this picture!
T House / Spridd - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Mikael Olsson
Save this picture!
T House / Spridd - Image 30 of 33
Plan - 3rd floor Kitchen and living room
Save this picture!
T House / Spridd - Interior Photography, Countertop
© Mikael Olsson

The trees around the house have been preserved and the house rises in the foliage. In the narrow body, the kitchen-living room is placed as high up as possible in order to get the views and the light. For good accessibility and function, the stairwell is in the center of the body from which all stories and functions are reached.

Save this picture!
T House / Spridd - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Forest
© Mikael Olsson
Save this picture!
T House / Spridd - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Mikael Olsson

The T-shape enables minimal excavation as it only requires a small foundation at the bottom (Swedish law requires full accessibility with a wheelchair). The shape also provides an advantageous symmetry in the structure which stands independent of itself without attachment to the bedrock. Only the terrace elements are attached to the rock. A prefabricated structure provides a controlled construction process.

Save this picture!
T House / Spridd - Interior Photography, Facade
© Mikael Olsson
Save this picture!
T House / Spridd - Image 32 of 33
Section AA with net

The sandwich panel with the mold side inwards allows for a manually raked treatment of the facade surface which visually blends with the bark of the trees. The choice of concrete as a building material derives from the moisture-exposed position in the rock. Materials have been used with untreated surfaces together with simple technology solutions such as the use of thermal inertia. The interior has a warm character with the exposed wooden surfaces in contrast with the hard exterior.

Save this picture!
T House / Spridd - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Mikael Olsson

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Spridd
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden
Cite: "T House / Spridd" 16 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005480/t-house-spridd> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags