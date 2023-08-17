Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Indonesia
  5. Griya Kos Nawastika Residential and Boarding House / Saturasi Architects

Griya Kos Nawastika Residential and Boarding House / Saturasi Architects

Save
Griya Kos Nawastika Residential and Boarding House / Saturasi Architects

Griya Kos Nawastika Residential and Boarding House / Saturasi Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsGriya Kos Nawastika Residential and Boarding House / Saturasi Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamGriya Kos Nawastika Residential and Boarding House / Saturasi Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailGriya Kos Nawastika Residential and Boarding House / Saturasi Architects - Exterior PhotographyGriya Kos Nawastika Residential and Boarding House / Saturasi Architects - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Houses
Yogyakarta, Indonesia
  • Architect In Charge: Ivanda Bary
  • Structure Engineers: Andi Dzikril, Wahyu Fitrian
  • Drafter: Ahmad Desta
  • Interior Designer: Ivanda Bary
  • Copywriter: Putri Syaharani
  • City: Yogyakarta
  • Country: Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Griya Kos Nawastika Residential and Boarding House / Saturasi Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Ukara Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in an urban neighborhood in Yogyakarta, this building stands on a site of 652 m2. This project began with client needs for residential and ideas of having a boarding house business. The primary objective is to concentrate on uniting the two functions of the building while preserving users' privacy and ensuring that each function of this building does not overlap with others; moreover, to compose an outstanding yet comfortable composition by reflecting on the climate aspect. The site is elongated, having the residential zone on the front side and the boarding zone on the rear. The entrance for each function of the building is separated. The residential can be accessed directly from the front of the building, whereas the boarding area can be accessed by a route on the northern side of the building, limiting interaction between each user.

Save this picture!
Griya Kos Nawastika Residential and Boarding House / Saturasi Architects - Exterior Photography
© Ukara Studio
Save this picture!
Griya Kos Nawastika Residential and Boarding House / Saturasi Architects - Image 21 of 34
2nd Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Griya Kos Nawastika Residential and Boarding House / Saturasi Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Ukara Studio

Once entering the access on the north side of the building, the visitors are directed to the parking area. Despite the rooms hanging at the top of the parking space, the parking area is relatively large and has no columns in the middle. The boarding section includes boarding rooms as well as a pantry and communal lounge on each story up to the rooftop area that allows boarding occupants to socialize. The building typology adapts to its surroundings and climate by using gable roofs and natural, breathable, and low-maintenance materials. Open spaces also settle outside and inside the room, allowing air circulation and sunlight to enter every room in the building.

Save this picture!
Griya Kos Nawastika Residential and Boarding House / Saturasi Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting, Windows, Handrail
© Ukara Studio
Save this picture!
Griya Kos Nawastika Residential and Boarding House / Saturasi Architects - Image 28 of 34
Diagram

The building facade is the first impression of the building, consisting of a concrete and terracotta roster arrangement to absorb natural light from the east. The roster materials are randomly arranged and have varying depths to give this building an eye-catching appearance. 

Save this picture!
Griya Kos Nawastika Residential and Boarding House / Saturasi Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Beam
© Ukara Studio
Save this picture!
Griya Kos Nawastika Residential and Boarding House / Saturasi Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, Chair, Beam
© Ukara Studio

There is an inner courtyard in the middle of the residential area that connects to the void on the second floor and a large skylight, which enables smooth air circulation and natural lighting to enter every room in the residential area.  The boarding area's focal points are the vertical circulation zone and the pantry. From the first floor to the roof, there are voids that aim to increase airflow and natural lighting.

Save this picture!
Griya Kos Nawastika Residential and Boarding House / Saturasi Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Ukara Studio
Save this picture!
Griya Kos Nawastika Residential and Boarding House / Saturasi Architects - Image 32 of 34
Facade
Save this picture!
Griya Kos Nawastika Residential and Boarding House / Saturasi Architects - Image 33 of 34
Diagram

Each room utilizes a cross-ventilation system to provide thermal comfort for the boarding house's occupants. At the end of the corridor and around the boarding area, there is also a mini garden connected to the void on the second floor, with the intention that every room in the boarding area can have an opening to the open space. Slits lead from each room to the corridor area. With apertures opposite each other, air circulation in the room becomes smooth, and every room gains natural light.

Save this picture!
Griya Kos Nawastika Residential and Boarding House / Saturasi Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Ukara Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Saturasi Architects
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Griya Kos Nawastika Residential and Boarding House / Saturasi Architects" 17 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005460/griya-kos-nawastika-residential-and-boarding-house-saturasi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Top #Tags