LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura

LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura
LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Fran Parente

LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairLRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Garden, Patio, CourtyardLRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, HandrailLRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, BedLRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio AG Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  435
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Deca, Jacuzzi, Tresuno
  • Lead Architects: Amanda Castro e Giovana Giosa
  • Project Team: Luciana Higashi, Camilla Gubeissi, Izabela Figueiredo
  • Construction Company: Lock Engenharia
  • Structure: Beneditos
  • Woodwork: Moveis Russo Marcenaria
  • Steel Works: ICC
  • Installations: Zamaro
  • Lighting Designers: Rodrigo Jardim
  • Landscape Designer: Hanazaki Paisagismo
  • Window Frames: Moveis Russo Marcenaria e Jmar Esquadrias
  • Floors: Arthus Marmoraria
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a green neighborhood in the city of São Paulo, the LRM house is situated in a narrow and long site, with dense neighbours on both sides, which oriented the placing of the openings in the main areas to the front and back sides of the site.

LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Fran Parente

The pedestrian access takes place on the left side of the site and invites the user to slowly discover the great span that brings light from the top to the entire ground floor. Before accessing the living room, a blue tribal character graffiti artwork from the Brazilian artist Crânio welcomes the guests. It serves as a protector of the house, as the residents like to describe it. This belief shows the essence of the family that makes a home out of the planned space.

LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Handrail
© Fran Parente
LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Fran Parente
LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Fran Parente

Planning a house is presumably anticipating a spatial distribution that enables good use of a specific lifestyle. The house becomes a home upon the way of living of its residents, that tie their personal values, habits, and behaviors to the inhabited spaces, which in this case, is the love for art, that can be seen and felt all over the house.

LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Garden, Patio
© Fran Parente
LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Image 33 of 38
Ground floor plan
LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Fran Parente

The project is thought out by the resultant atmospheres created by the solids and voids and how they are dematerialized. This concept reveals itself in the way the ground floor is designed, outlined by the dissolution of the following coplanar longitudinal axes: the solid volume coated in slatted wood, the gap materialized by the presence of the projection of the upper floor and the almost immaterial space created by the double-height ceiling wrapped in a glass façade with the zenith lighting.

LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Fran Parente
LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Garden
© Fran Parente

This void is created upon the lateral detachment of the upper bulk that provides the users with the perception of implicit temporality. Different solar light beams throughout the day transform the house's internal spaces, and light and shadow contrast with the desired monotony achieved by the choice of restrained and desaturated materials.

LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair
© Fran Parente
LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Image 34 of 38
First floor plan
LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Fran Parente

On the ground floor, the solid block hosts the kitchen, vertical circulation, half bath, and technical area. This bulk extends itself down to the backyard, diluting the limits between interior and exterior. Large glass panels that can be fully retracted inwards are responsible for the closing of the horizontal plans, benefitting the air circulation and the amount of light that enters the space. 

LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Fran Parente

Furthermore, the panels create a connection with the exterior area, where the laundry and outdoor kitchen are located. Along with the kitchen, a metallic pergola extends the usable space into an outdoor living area full of light and ventilation.

LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Image 37 of 38
Section

The upper floor comprises three suites - two positioned to the front façade and the other to the back - and a cozy living room for the family that organizes access to the suites. Above that, a third floor, constructed to host an office, a small gym, and a sauna, is placed close to the open-air elevated swimming pool, with a privileged view of the famous Ibirapuera park.

LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Fran Parente

The house was designed as an active façade. The curtain wall of milky glass is composed of fixed panels that take turns with bi-folded windows that protect the bedrooms and filter the sunlight. On the side façade, the rhythmic design of the glass panels with different grades of opacity enhances the quality of light and shadow within the space. Such maneuver provides thermal quality to the house, which also disposes of a cistern for water reuse and photovoltaic plates for higher energy efficiency.

LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fran Parente

Project gallery

