World
Inversive Enclosure Installation / Alsar Atelier + Oscar Zamora + Karim Saleh Studio (KSS) + Pietro Mendonca

Inversive Enclosure Installation / Alsar Atelier + Oscar Zamora + Karim Saleh Studio (KSS) + Pietro Mendonca

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Temporary Installations
Cambridge, United States
Inversive Enclosure Installation / Alsar Atelier + Oscar Zamora + Karim Saleh Studio (KSS) + Pietro Mendonca - Exterior Photography
© Rolando Girodengo
Inversive Enclosure Installation / Alsar Atelier + Oscar Zamora + Karim Saleh Studio (KSS) + Pietro Mendonca - Interior Photography, Stairs
Model
Inversive Enclosure Installation / Alsar Atelier + Oscar Zamora + Karim Saleh Studio (KSS) + Pietro Mendonca - Exterior Photography
© Rolando Girodengo

"Inversive Enclosure" is one of the four installations designed in 2023 for the First Arts Festival at Harvard University. With the support of the Office of the Arts, this installation is located in Harvard Yard, which is not only the oldest section but also the symbolic heart of the campus. Inspired by the mathematical concept of three-dimensional inverse geometry, the project seeks to capture the essence of its immediate environment through reflection and inversion on the surfaces.

Inversive Enclosure Installation / Alsar Atelier + Oscar Zamora + Karim Saleh Studio (KSS) + Pietro Mendonca - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Saldarriaga
Inversive Enclosure Installation / Alsar Atelier + Oscar Zamora + Karim Saleh Studio (KSS) + Pietro Mendonca - Interior Photography
Model
Inversive Enclosure Installation / Alsar Atelier + Oscar Zamora + Karim Saleh Studio (KSS) + Pietro Mendonca - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Saldarriaga

Spanning an area of 350 square meters, "Inversive Enclosure" consists of a rectangular space with a clear circular in its center, forming the final enclosure. The boundaries of the space are defined by a series of mylar strips that are attached to the floor and the main structure of the installation. These mylar strips create a pixelated circle, interrupted on two opposite sides to allow access and circulation of visitors. 

Inversive Enclosure Installation / Alsar Atelier + Oscar Zamora + Karim Saleh Studio (KSS) + Pietro Mendonca - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Alejandro Saldarriaga
Inversive Enclosure Installation / Alsar Atelier + Oscar Zamora + Karim Saleh Studio (KSS) + Pietro Mendonca - Exterior Photography
Model
Inversive Enclosure Installation / Alsar Atelier + Oscar Zamora + Karim Saleh Studio (KSS) + Pietro Mendonca - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Alejandro Saldarriaga

To accentuate its closed nature, the mylar skirts slope upwards, reaching eye level at the perimeter and generating a convex space that momentarily separates visitors from the typical perception of Harvard Yard. Despite being overshadowed by the abundance of bricks and vast expanses of green areas, Harvard Yard has a homogeneous visual identity and social significance for Harvard University. Often overlooked by passersby, the main goal of this project is to provide visitors with an introspective experience that allows them to rediscover and reconnect with their surroundings. 

Inversive Enclosure Installation / Alsar Atelier + Oscar Zamora + Karim Saleh Studio (KSS) + Pietro Mendonca - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Alejandro Saldarriaga
Inversive Enclosure Installation / Alsar Atelier + Oscar Zamora + Karim Saleh Studio (KSS) + Pietro Mendonca - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Dhruv Mehta

The Yard is composed of discrete buildings with diverse but similar character in size and volume, arranged around courtyards and quadrangles. These structures, along with the cover of numerous mature trees, create a sense of enclosure. In this sense, "Inversive Enclosure" becomes an enclosure within an enclosure, an installation that monumentalizes and distorts both the natural and built elements of the space, thus engaging with the history of the Yard. 

Inversive Enclosure Installation / Alsar Atelier + Oscar Zamora + Karim Saleh Studio (KSS) + Pietro Mendonca - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Dhruv Mehta
Inversive Enclosure Installation / Alsar Atelier + Oscar Zamora + Karim Saleh Studio (KSS) + Pietro Mendonca - Steel
© Rolando Girodengo

The materiality, tactility, and environmental conditions of the installation lead to the darkening of the existing elements, which are reflected on its surfaces. By challenging our perceptions and understanding of the place and our relationship with it, this installation provokes contemplation and invites visitors to question their position within the environment.

Inversive Enclosure Installation / Alsar Atelier + Oscar Zamora + Karim Saleh Studio (KSS) + Pietro Mendonca - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Dhruv Mehta
Inversive Enclosure Installation / Alsar Atelier + Oscar Zamora + Karim Saleh Studio (KSS) + Pietro Mendonca - Exterior Photography
© Dhruv Mehta

Project location

Address: Massachusetts Hall, Cambridge, MA 02138, United States

Alsar Atelier
Oscar Zamora
Karim Saleh Studio (KSS)
Pietro Mendonca
Steel

Cultural Architecture, Temporary installations, United States

Cite: "Inversive Enclosure Installation / Alsar Atelier + Oscar Zamora + Karim Saleh Studio (KSS) + Pietro Mendonca" 15 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

