Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. Argentina
  5. Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio

Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio

Save
Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio

Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - Exterior PhotographyCorazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - Exterior Photography, FacadeCorazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - Exterior PhotographyCorazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - Interior Photography, FacadeCorazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Winery
Tunuyán, Argentina
  • Architects: A4estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  785
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Abba
  • Lead Architect: Leonardo Codina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - Exterior Photography
© Luis Abba
Save this picture!
Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - Image 23 of 29
Axo
Save this picture!
Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - Exterior Photography
© Luis Abba

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Valle de Uco, Tunuyán, a wine-growing area one hundred kilometers south of the city of Mendoza.

Save this picture!
Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - Exterior Photography
© Luis Abba
Save this picture!
Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - Image 24 of 29
Exploded axo
Save this picture!
Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Abba

It is a small winery with a capacity of 70,000 liters in tanks and 50,000 in barrels. The industrial program is complemented by a tourism sector consisting of a wine cellar, a tasting room, and an administrative area.

Save this picture!
Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Luis Abba
Save this picture!
Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - Image 25 of 29
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Abba

The industrial organization is proposed in series, starting with three consecutive parallel buildings organized from east to west: a grape harvesting gallery, a tank room, and a barrel room. The fruit enters from the east and the finished product exits from the north. The tourism entrance is planned on the opposite side (west), entering from the south. A tour is proposed in relation to the view of the landscape and the mountains to the west, with visual contact with the barrel room. The wine cellar is located in a basement and the administrative area is on a second level. 

Save this picture!
Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - Exterior Photography
© Luis Abba
Save this picture!
Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - Image 26 of 29
First floor plan

The scale of the project is determined by the needs of the industrial building, but the tourism tour maintains the same height, adding to the visual experience. Finally, a system of sunshades is proposed that regulates excessive sunlight from the west at different angles, providing controlled openings, temperatures, and shadows for the tour. 

Save this picture!
Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - Interior Photography
© Luis Abba
Save this picture!
Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - Image 27 of 29
Section
Save this picture!
Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Column
© Luis Abba

The materiality of the project is designed in relation to the landscape, with a concrete base in contact and coherence with a mineral and rocky ground, and a second layer with a corten steel skin in relation to the colors of the vineyard in autumn and winter. The terrace of the tasting room is placed on a piloted platform to achieve dominant views of the landscape and generate the least possible impact.

Save this picture!
Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - Interior Photography, Glass, Facade
© Luis Abba
Save this picture!
Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - Image 29 of 29
Section
Save this picture!
Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio - Interior Photography
© Luis Abba

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tunuyán, Mendoza, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
A4estudio
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryArgentina

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryArgentina
Cite: "Corazón del Sol Winery / A4estudio" [Corazón del sol winery / A4estudio] 15 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005404/corazon-del-sol-winery-a4estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags