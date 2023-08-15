Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. White Trio House Office and Store / White on White Studio

White Trio House Office and Store / White on White Studio

Save
White Trio House Office and Store / White on White Studio
Save this picture!
White Trio House Office and Store / White on White Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

White Trio House Office and Store / White on White Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, CourtyardWhite Trio House Office and Store / White on White Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsWhite Trio House Office and Store / White on White Studio - Interior Photography, WindowsWhite Trio House Office and Store / White on White Studio - Exterior Photography, FacadeWhite Trio House Office and Store / White on White Studio - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Offices, Store
Kashan, Iran
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
White Trio House Office and Store / White on White Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Text description provided by the architects. White Trio is a small-scale project in one of the main streets of the city of Kashan that was the short-term residence of Sohrab Sepehri (a famous poet in Iran). But this building not only did not have poetic elements but also, over time, has been added to with three different uses only for profitability without considering the project area limitation. So, the project objectives are not only to create a distinct architecture but also to attain a solution for the independence of uses, especially in access to the building. Another limitation was to maintain the western side Within the current situation with the minimum of change. Because demolition of that side could trigger the building setback according to the street widening ordinance.

Save this picture!
White Trio House Office and Store / White on White Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
White Trio House Office and Store / White on White Studio - Image 22 of 23
Plan - Second floor

At first, with the purpose of access separation, access to the commercial section was provided only through the main street, and access to the residential and office sections was provided through the side street. Due to the financial and spatial limitations of the project and the fact that it is being designed for the purpose of client profitability, our approach was to add value at the lowest cost rather than create a special space. Ground Floor: adding a café to the ground floor reinforced the need to maintain the connection between the yard and the commercial space.

Save this picture!
White Trio House Office and Store / White on White Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
White Trio House Office and Store / White on White Studio - Image 20 of 23
Plan - Basement
Save this picture!
White Trio House Office and Store / White on White Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

On the other hand, due to the location of the project, the open space of the yard, which is an inviting space along the urban passage and can direct the urban flow to the interior space, was fully provided to the commercial space. Basement: on this floor, since the exact type of use was not clearly defined, the provision of light and ventilation in the basement was the only main issue. The creation of a sunken courtyard was the solution to the project, which, due to the limitations of the yard area, had its roof covered with a trillium-dropped ceiling.

Save this picture!
White Trio House Office and Store / White on White Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

First floor: Sohrab’s residence at this level was an excuse to create an active space next to the project’s functionalist architecture. It was enough for us to create a wall that would turn the audience’s mind to the Sohrab for a short period of time. The spatial organization of the project on this floor corresponds to the area of the project in the simplest possible way. Considering the city code that there is no need for lighting for a bedroom in a city like Kashan, it was impossible to convince the client to place the room in the light catcher walls.

Save this picture!
White Trio House Office and Store / White on White Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
White Trio House Office and Store / White on White Studio - Image 23 of 23
Section - BB
Save this picture!
White Trio House Office and Store / White on White Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

This restriction led us to create an opening in the ceiling so that not only could it provide light to the room, but also the shadows of planted trees on the roof within a dynamic frame became reminiscent of a period of Sohrab’s visual artworks that were created at different times of the day over the floor and walls of the room. In the design of the project, by using minimalistic details in the structure and saving costs, our effort has been to create unity and harmony in the expression of the project in the form, materials, and details inside and outside the building.

Save this picture!
White Trio House Office and Store / White on White Studio - Exterior Photography, Fence, Handrail
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
White on White Studio
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesOfficesCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreIran

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesOfficesCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreIran
Cite: "White Trio House Office and Store / White on White Studio" 15 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005400/white-trio-house-office-and-store-white-on-white-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags