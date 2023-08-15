Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Pavilion of Contemplation / JK-AR

The Pavilion of Contemplation / JK-AR

The Pavilion of Contemplation / JK-AR - Exterior PhotographyThe Pavilion of Contemplation / JK-AR - Interior PhotographyThe Pavilion of Contemplation / JK-AR - Exterior PhotographyThe Pavilion of Contemplation / JK-AR - Exterior PhotographyThe Pavilion of Contemplation / JK-AR - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Pavilion
Jongno-gu, South Korea
The Pavilion of Contemplation / JK-AR - Exterior Photography
© Rohspace

Text description provided by the architects. The Pavilion of Contemplation is the latest project of “Tree Series.” The "Tree Series" is series of design experiments that recreate the wooden bracket system, the most iconic part of East Asian timber buildings in both structural and aesthetic aspects. The Pavilion of Contemplation also aims to create the new type of Asian pavilion, ‘-jeong.’ Practically, the pavilion serves as a shelter for Songhyeon Park located by Gyeongbokgung Palace, which was built 500 years ago, and a temporary stage for dance and music performances.

The Pavilion of Contemplation / JK-AR - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Rohspace
The Pavilion of Contemplation / JK-AR - Image 19 of 21
Elevation
The Pavilion of Contemplation / JK-AR - Exterior Photography
© Rohspace

However, regardless of the original purpose of this pavilion, it allows for various interpretations. This structure may appear to some as a contemporary type of Asian pavilion, and the vernacular architecture of Southeast Asia and Africa to others. Some may perceive it as an artificial tree. The structure supported by the three trees may be regarded as a small forest in the city.

The Pavilion of Contemplation / JK-AR - Exterior Photography
© Rohspace
The Pavilion of Contemplation / JK-AR - Interior Photography
© Rohspace
The Pavilion of Contemplation / JK-AR - Image 20 of 21
Exploded Axonometric

In this way, the intention of the Pavilion of Contemplation is to respond to people’s desires that require various values for architecture. However, the original meaning of architecture is to provide a place and shelter to rest the human body and mind. Our time my need the original value of architecture again. In the end, wouldn't this pavilion be regarded as the rebirth of the primitive hut?

Project location

Address:Songhyeon-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea

JK-AR
Office

Material

Wood

