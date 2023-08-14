Calm House / Mateus Monteiro

+ 33

Houses • Lavras, Brazil Architects: Mateus Monteiro

Area: 460 m²

Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Favaro Jr.

Landscape: Flávia D´Urso

Construction: Siqueira Construções e Reformas

City: Lavras

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa Calm was born from the desire of a family to have a summer space in their hometown, which may possibly become their permanent residence in the future. With the premise of a contemporary and minimalist project, the client, a Mining Engineer, brought the fascination for concrete as a central request among the materials.

A lot of landscaping and a kitchen surrounded by plants were also requests from the residents. Faced with these requests, Mateus Monteiro, the architect, says that he seeks to get very close to the clients, because only then can he create a more functional project that, in addition to meeting their desires and dreams, the house really meets the family's routine and becomes a complete experience.

Since the client is the architect's brother, the project was even more personalized and emotional. Curated pieces brought references from Ouro Preto, the couple's favorite city. Photos of the city taken by Z. Zurika, wood, soapstone, and ceramic vases contextualized the whole space.

In the entrance hall, we already find a photo of the university in Ouro Preto and, next to the Mole Armchair by Sérgio Rodrigues, a painting with a photo of the ceiling of one of the churches completes the homage to the city.

The facade of the house features soapstone as a reference, with veins formed by the technique of jets (brushed). The living room features concrete flooring and ceiling, surrounded by wooden slatted panels that promote a sense of warmth and comfort.

At the request of the resident, the kitchen features a beautiful garden around it. The intimate area is private, with French doors, in a Minas Gerais reinterpretation to bring landscaping into the hallway. In the master suite, soapstone reappears as a highlight in a specially sculpted bathtub for the couple.

The house was designed so that all environments bring the contemplation of the garden, with landscaping by Flávia D'Urso. The entire social area has the residents' preferences, with exposed concrete and a special lighting design to enhance the details.

The pool, completely covered in soapstone, is surrounded by prominent landscaping and a staircase with many ceramic vases leads to the level below the pool, the barbecue area, where there is a built-in fireplace. The sensitivity in the choices makes this summer house a place that strengthens the desire to return and stay.