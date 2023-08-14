Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Calm House / Mateus Monteiro

Calm House / Mateus Monteiro

Calm House / Mateus Monteiro

Calm House / Mateus Monteiro - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Lighting, Table, ChairCalm House / Mateus Monteiro - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, WindowsCalm House / Mateus Monteiro - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, ChairCalm House / Mateus Monteiro - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, BedroomCalm House / Mateus Monteiro - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Lavras, Brazil
  • Architects: Mateus Monteiro
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  460
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Favaro Jr.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Allmad Portas e Pisos, Compose confecções, Eletro Vidros, Galleria Acabamentos, Garden Cerri, Marmoraria Soter, Planejart Moveis e Serralheria, Reinc, Templuz, Z.Zurika
  • Landscape: Flávia D´Urso
  • Construction: Siqueira Construções e Reformas
  • City: Lavras
  • Country: Brazil
Calm House / Mateus Monteiro - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Favaro Jr.

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa Calm was born from the desire of a family to have a summer space in their hometown, which may possibly become their permanent residence in the future. With the premise of a contemporary and minimalist project, the client, a Mining Engineer, brought the fascination for concrete as a central request among the materials.

Calm House / Mateus Monteiro - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Favaro Jr.

A lot of landscaping and a kitchen surrounded by plants were also requests from the residents. Faced with these requests, Mateus Monteiro, the architect, says that he seeks to get very close to the clients, because only then can he create a more functional project that, in addition to meeting their desires and dreams, the house really meets the family's routine and becomes a complete experience.

Calm House / Mateus Monteiro - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Favaro Jr.
Calm House / Mateus Monteiro - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Favaro Jr.

Since the client is the architect's brother, the project was even more personalized and emotional. Curated pieces brought references from Ouro Preto, the couple's favorite city. Photos of the city taken by Z. Zurika, wood, soapstone, and ceramic vases contextualized the whole space.

Calm House / Mateus Monteiro - Interior Photography, Chair
© Favaro Jr.

In the entrance hall, we already find a photo of the university in Ouro Preto and, next to the Mole Armchair by Sérgio Rodrigues, a painting with a photo of the ceiling of one of the churches completes the homage to the city.

Calm House / Mateus Monteiro - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows
© Favaro Jr.

The facade of the house features soapstone as a reference, with veins formed by the technique of jets (brushed). The living room features concrete flooring and ceiling, surrounded by wooden slatted panels that promote a sense of warmth and comfort.

Calm House / Mateus Monteiro - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Favaro Jr.

At the request of the resident, the kitchen features a beautiful garden around it. The intimate area is private, with French doors, in a Minas Gerais reinterpretation to bring landscaping into the hallway. In the master suite, soapstone reappears as a highlight in a specially sculpted bathtub for the couple.

Calm House / Mateus Monteiro - Interior Photography
© Favaro Jr.

The house was designed so that all environments bring the contemplation of the garden, with landscaping by Flávia D'Urso. The entire social area has the residents' preferences, with exposed concrete and a special lighting design to enhance the details.

Calm House / Mateus Monteiro - Exterior Photography
© Favaro Jr.

The pool, completely covered in soapstone, is surrounded by prominent landscaping and a staircase with many ceramic vases leads to the level below the pool, the barbecue area, where there is a built-in fireplace. The sensitivity in the choices makes this summer house a place that strengthens the desire to return and stay.

Calm House / Mateus Monteiro - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Favaro Jr.

Project gallery

About this office
Mateus Monteiro
Office

