Le Temple Borobudur Resort Hotel / APCONSULTANT

Project Design: Abednego Trianto

Schematic Design: Ardian Sandy Wijaya

Kitchen Design: Nayati

Furniture Contractor: Borbudur Furniture

Roof Contractor: GAF

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. The Key concept was providing guests with an unforgettable experience with a unique combination of architecture inspired by Buddhist temple principles and the magic of Borobudur

The most challenging thing was to combine the philosophies of a temple with modern design principles- the combination had a specific geometrical composition had to have a specific geometrical composition using circles and stupas a depiction of the silhouette of mount mahameru, and a symmetry for all elements.

For construction techniques, I made root the top floor a mezzanine according to the old concept. the main materials that use are asphalt shingles, teak wood, some plant, and used modified clamp for the wall I use prime stone and phomi.

Reliefs of Buddha decorate the façade as well as the interior, featuring an elongated shallow pool and a striking Buddha relief on the back wall. The second floor is dedicated to meeting rooms and multifunction rooms, while the bar is on the third floor. The roof is the perfect place to watch the sunrise or sunset and half of the restaurant is surrounded by a semi-circular swimming pool and seven temple-shaped villas. The layout of the smaller buildings forms a circle around the larger buildings, such as the stupas at Borobudur Temple. For the shape of the stupa, in each villa, we have to make a two-story villa. The height of each level is so, the top floor becomes a mezzanine according to the concept. The wall to the left of the restaurant depicts the discovery of the Borobudur Temple.