World
Casa Coriscão / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura

Casa Coriscão / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura

Casa Coriscão / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, ForestCasa Coriscão / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, ForestCasa Coriscão / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Shelving, Beam, WindowsCasa Coriscão / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, WindowsCasa Coriscão / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Parati, Brazil
  • Architects: Kiti Vieira Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Napolitano Prata
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Telha Izaplac
  • Lead Architect: Kiti Vieira
  • Collaborating Architect : Camila Rossi
  • City: Parati
  • Country: Brazil
Casa Coriscão / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Text description provided by the architects. A compact and at the same time spacious house, low cost and comfortable, were the challenges for the project of the Coriscão house. With minimal compartmentalization, it was possible to harmonize what we wanted with the appropriate dimensions for each use. The materials were used with precise calculation, as well as the planning of the three-month construction.

Casa Coriscão / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

The supports that reach the ground are made of concrete, the house is suspended to keep it dry in the humid terrain and in a location with long periods of rain. We used PVC pipes for the formwork of the base pillars and the edge beams of the floor are also made of concrete. The wooden beams and flooring have a modular size of 2.3m x 1.6m so the beams had reduced dimensions. Part of the roof supports are made of wood and part of them are visible structural blocks, which already serve as closures for the rooms. The blocks are laid in plumb joints, with precise modular size and no cuts in the pieces.

Casa Coriscão / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Casa Coriscão / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura - Image 17 of 21
Floor plan
Casa Coriscão / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam, Sink
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Casa Coriscão / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura - Image 19 of 21
Section
Casa Coriscão / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Shelving, Beam, Windows
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

The roof of the veranda is lower than the roof of the house, for greater protection on rainy days. The veranda rafters rest on the same beam as the main roof, and to create a mismatch with the house rafters, they were moved and used diagonally, creating a triangulation on the ceiling. The eaves are generous on all sides, windows, and doors can be kept open during rainy periods, and the walls also provide more protection, which is essential in Paraty.

Casa Coriscão / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

About this office
Kiti Vieira Arquitetura
Office

