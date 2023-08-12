Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Parque de Mayo Pavilion / BRA - Bernardo Rosello Arquitectura

Parque de Mayo Pavilion / BRA - Bernardo Rosello Arquitectura

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Installations & Structures
Bahía Blanca, Argentina
  • Project Team: Cecilia Trobbiani, Ines Valdovino, Lucia Achilli, Barbara Ardissino
  • Project Collaborators : Juliana Montero, Gisela Albornoz, Maria Sol Crocco, Franco De Giusti, Andres Inostrosa
  • Structure: Metalurgica Senosiain
  • Lighting: Leandro Cataldo
  • Acoustics Consultant: Nicolás Diez
  • Wood Works: Nicolás Diez
  • Furniture: Maufer
  • City: Bahía Blanca
  • Country: Argentina
Parque de Mayo Pavilion / BRA - Bernardo Rosello Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Nicolas Herrero - Fotografia de Arquitectura
Parque de Mayo Pavilion / BRA - Bernardo Rosello Arquitectura - Image 12 of 16
Site plan

Text description provided by the architects. The gastronomic pavilion is located in the most important public park in the city of Bahía Blanca (Parque de Mayo). The intervention is carried out as part of a systematic plan to revitalize the public spaces of the city by the administration.

Parque de Mayo Pavilion / BRA - Bernardo Rosello Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Nicolas Herrero - Fotografia de Arquitectura
Parque de Mayo Pavilion / BRA - Bernardo Rosello Arquitectura - Image 13 of 16
Roof plan

This park already had four symbolic gastronomic stalls with a high degree of construction deterioration and in some cases closed to the public. Our project intervenes in one of these old degraded structures. Based on this preexistence, the project establishes two clearly differentiated design strategies: the first values the old construction, repurposing it, thus prioritizing the fact of not demolishing anything that is not strictly necessary. 

Parque de Mayo Pavilion / BRA - Bernardo Rosello Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Nicolas Herrero - Fotografia de Arquitectura
Parque de Mayo Pavilion / BRA - Bernardo Rosello Arquitectura - Image 14 of 16
Plan

This is based on the economic reality that our local environment is going through, but also because we consider it paradigmatic that in the contemporary world, we should try to preserve everything possible from the pre-operational material state. All services such as bathrooms, changing rooms, kitchen, cold storage room, and storage are incorporated into the restored old structure. 

Parque de Mayo Pavilion / BRA - Bernardo Rosello Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Nicolas Herrero - Fotografia de Arquitectura

This "box" is covered with a modular system of metal vertical panels that geometrically organize it visually, giving formal synthesis to the work... the second is based on another fundamental ethical principle: being able to restore the current state of the park in the future, a public space that belongs to society as a whole; that is, absolute reversibility in the new annexation to the landscape. 

Parque de Mayo Pavilion / BRA - Bernardo Rosello Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nicolas Herrero - Fotografia de Arquitectura

This means that any new work to be incorporated into the said park can be easily removed without altering the preceding landscape and environmental state. For this purpose, a system of prefabricated modules is proposed by the metallurgical industry for their subsequent transportation and assembly on-site with the least possible impact on the terrain. These are three-dimensional modular structures measuring 3m x 6m (submodule of the standard measurement of metal profiles) that are geometrically aligned in two parallel strips. 

Parque de Mayo Pavilion / BRA - Bernardo Rosello Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Nicolas Herrero - Fotografia de Arquitectura
Parque de Mayo Pavilion / BRA - Bernardo Rosello Arquitectura - Image 15 of 16
Elevations
Parque de Mayo Pavilion / BRA - Bernardo Rosello Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Nicolas Herrero - Fotografia de Arquitectura

The construction kit, both for the structures and for the enclosures, uses catalog pieces composed of UPN profiles, tubes, and metal angles without any chemical protection, that is, the image of the building is a visual expression of the behavior of the materials in their interaction with the environment. The work, in terms of its location, is therefore anchored to the preexistence. 

Parque de Mayo Pavilion / BRA - Bernardo Rosello Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Nicolas Herrero - Fotografia de Arquitectura
Parque de Mayo Pavilion / BRA - Bernardo Rosello Arquitectura - Image 16 of 16
Facade details

From there, the prefabricated strips move in search of a shaded area and find it in a small "forest" nearby, while visually orienting themselves towards the stream and the pedestrian promenade that flanks it. The positioning of these structures seeks to intertwine with the trees present on the site, thus enhancing the interaction between objects and landscape.

Parque de Mayo Pavilion / BRA - Bernardo Rosello Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Nicolas Herrero - Fotografia de Arquitectura
Parque de Mayo Pavilion / BRA - Bernardo Rosello Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Nicolas Herrero - Fotografia de Arquitectura

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Bahía Blanca, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

BRA - Bernardo Rosello Arquitectura
Materials

GlassSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureArgentina

Cite: "Parque de Mayo Pavilion / BRA - Bernardo Rosello Arquitectura" [Pabellón en el Parque de Mayo / BRA - Bernardo Rosello Arquitectura] 12 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005312/parque-de-mayo-pavilion-bra-bernardo-rosello-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

