Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Portugal
  5. Painter's Apartment / Miguel Amado Arquitectos

Painter's Apartment / Miguel Amado Arquitectos

Save
Painter's Apartment / Miguel Amado Arquitectos

Painter's Apartment / Miguel Amado Arquitectos - Interior Photography, ChairPainter's Apartment / Miguel Amado Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyPainter's Apartment / Miguel Amado Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyPainter's Apartment / Miguel Amado Arquitectos - Interior Photography, WindowsPainter's Apartment / Miguel Amado Arquitectos - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Barreiro, Portugal
  • Architects: Miguel Amado Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  97
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sofia Dourado
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BRUMA, Efapel, Ikea, Light & Store, SANTANA, Sanindusa, Sanitana
  • Lead Architect: Miguel Ribeiro Amado
  • Architect In Charge: João Cópio
  • Paintings: Rosário Ribeiro
  • Engineering: MD Engenharia
  • Installations: PA | Projectos de Engenharia
  • Woodwork: Miguel Nicolau
  • City: Barreiro
  • Country: Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Painter's Apartment / Miguel Amado Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Sofia Dourado

Text description provided by the architects. The project focuses on an apartment located in Barreiro, which belonged to the pioneer of Portuguese photography and cinematography, Augusto Cabrita, who used to say during his lifetime that "simplicity was the pinnacle of intelligence."

Save this picture!
Painter's Apartment / Miguel Amado Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Sofia Dourado

The apartment is located on the fourth floor and has a view over the Old Barreiro and Lisbon, offering an unobstructed view. After the first visit to the apartment, we became aware of the behavior of light, its presence in the space, the sense of spaciousness it provided, along with the view over the Tagus River, which gave us a feeling of freedom, a kind of invitation to dream.

Save this picture!
Painter's Apartment / Miguel Amado Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair
© Sofia Dourado
Save this picture!
Painter's Apartment / Miguel Amado Arquitectos - Image 16 of 20
Plan - After

The proposal resulted from the combination of this perception during the apartment visit and the translation of the idea conveyed by Augusto Cabrita into physical space. In this way, the aim was to reorganize the functions of the spaces, moving the living areas to the zone with a view over the river and placing the sleeping areas in the zone with better sun exposure. This transposition allowed for the aggregation of the more private functions, freeing up the rest of the spaces for social activities, and integrating the circulation areas with the living room. This choice made it possible to create a larger and more expansive living room.

Save this picture!
Painter's Apartment / Miguel Amado Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Sofia Dourado
Save this picture!
Painter's Apartment / Miguel Amado Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Sofia Dourado

Due to the limited space of the architectural object, the typology was developed in a way that creates a succession of spaces using natural light as the unifying element of the interior spaces of the apartment. The various visual axes guide the person through the architectural spaces, perceived as a unified whole.

Save this picture!
Painter's Apartment / Miguel Amado Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Door
© Sofia Dourado

All actions, from the choice of materials to the utilization of natural light, furniture, and doors, aim to be simple, while also imbuing the proposal with charisma. This charisma is accentuated by the creation of a rotating door interpreted as a portal, "the Gate," to the realm of dreams. The form and materiality allow light to pass through during the day and become the "source of light" in the house at night. The flooring and wooden profiles were chosen to tell the story of the apartment's past while simultaneously dividing the total space into smaller zones.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Barreiro, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Miguel Amado Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsPortugal
Cite: "Painter's Apartment / Miguel Amado Arquitectos" [Apartamento do Pintor / Miguel Amado Arquitectos] 10 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005270/painters-apartment-miguel-amado-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags