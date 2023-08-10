Studio Gang to Design the Clinton Presidential Center Expansion in Little Rock, Arkansas

The Clinton Foundation in Little Rock, Arkansas, has just announced a major expansion of the Clinton Presidential Center. The expansion will be designed by Studio Gang, with the aim to further the Center’s mission to engage and educate people about President Clinton’s values. Moreover, the project expansion will be further detailed in 2024, creating new essential programs in the development.

The Polshek Partnership originally designed the Clinton Center’s buildings, among Arkansas's first LEED-certified buildings. With this proposed expansion, the center will be able to host exhibitions, convene global leaders, and provide educational opportunities. Furthermore, the expansion also includes the new Hillary Rodham Clinton Institute, designed to hold her personal archives and serve as a headquarters for her nonprofit and advocacy work.

For nearly two decades, the Clinton Center has inspired millions of visitors, convened global leaders, and served as a catalyst for innovative social and economic development. Studio Gang is the perfect partner to help us explore opportunities to expand our impact with a focus on sustainability and bringing people together. -- Stephanie S. Streett, Executive Director of the Clinton Foundation.

Ever since its establishment in 2004, the Clinton Center has attracted over five million global visitors, encompassing more than half a million students and educators. This center has been a venue for numerous special exhibitions, varied free public programs, and educational initiatives for both students and professionals. In alignment with the Clinton Foundation's other projects, the Center has brought together leaders from various sectors such as business, government, and civil society. Notable events include the Women's Voices Summit held last year and the Domestic Economic Policy Conference in 2019, during which commitments were made to drive economic growth across the nation. In 2014, the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce calculated that the Clinton Center contributed a substantial economic impact of $3.3 billion to the downtown areas of Little Rock and North Little Rock.

Studio Gang is an architecture and urban design practice known for its focus on sustainability. Most recently, the studio transformed the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock, US. The Museum’s new architectural identity is designed to signify its role as a leading arts institution in the nation. In collaboration with The Community Builders, Studio Gang also won the City of Chicago’s C40 Reinventing Cities competition. The competition aims to reimagine underutilized sites, transforming them into “beacons of sustainability.” Finally, the founder and leader of the studio, Jeanne Gang, has just been named the 2023 recipient of the Charlotte Perriand Award by The Créateurs Design Awards.