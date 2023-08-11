Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Indonesia
  5. Noolstrala The Cafe / Nuvosis

Noolstrala The Cafe / Nuvosis

Save
Noolstrala The Cafe / Nuvosis

Noolstrala The Cafe / Nuvosis - Interior Photography, Table, ChairNoolstrala The Cafe / Nuvosis - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeNoolstrala The Cafe / Nuvosis - Interior Photography, WindowsNoolstrala The Cafe / Nuvosis - Interior Photography, FacadeNoolstrala The Cafe / Nuvosis - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Detail
Indonesia
  • Architects: Nuvosis
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  133
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fine Projects
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bata Antasari, Phomi
  • Lead Architects: Denfarino Endo Tersiano
  • Interior Designer: Gabriella Nora
  • Project Manager: Satio Tirtatama
  • Country: Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Noolstrala The Cafe / Nuvosis - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Fine Projects

Text description provided by the architects. Noolstrala the Cafe is an Artisan Bakery based in Tangerang, Indonesia. Noolstrala provides warmth by our freshly proofed goods on a daily basis. For the past two years, Kade Chandra, the co-founder of Noolstrala bakery, confidently established his own bakery with partner-slash-baker, Laura Hidayat.

Save this picture!
Noolstrala The Cafe / Nuvosis - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Fine Projects
Save this picture!
Noolstrala The Cafe / Nuvosis - Image 12 of 13
Layout
Save this picture!
Noolstrala The Cafe / Nuvosis - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Handrail
© Fine Projects

In 2023, Noolstrala the Cafe was launched with its brand vision to be the first credible Artisan Bakery in Gading Serpong that focuses on community building, innovative concepts, and quality products. Noolstrala is committed to continually, creatively, and consistently offering customers the very best product, bringing new experiences that differentiate us from other competitors.

Save this picture!
Noolstrala The Cafe / Nuvosis - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Fine Projects
Save this picture!
Noolstrala The Cafe / Nuvosis - Image 13 of 13
Layout
Save this picture!
Noolstrala The Cafe / Nuvosis - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Fine Projects

In line with collaborations, Noolstrala’s ambitious plan is to involve more communities & brand collaborations in numerous locations across the city and its own cafe. With genuine enthusiasm following Noolstrala’s bread, combined with an honest-to-goodness approach to baking and collaborating, it’s only a matter of time before Noolstrala is listed as one of the city’s trusted artisan bakeries.

Save this picture!
Noolstrala The Cafe / Nuvosis - Interior Photography, Facade
© Fine Projects

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tangerang, Bantén, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nuvosis
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopDetailIndonesia
Cite: "Noolstrala The Cafe / Nuvosis" 11 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005251/noolstrala-the-cafe-nuvosis> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Top #Tags