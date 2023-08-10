Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. CR House / Arpon Arquitectura

CR House / Arpon Arquitectura

Save
CR House / Arpon Arquitectura

CR House / Arpon Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, FacadeCR House / Arpon Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam, Chair, WindowsCR House / Arpon Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, GardenCR House / Arpon Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, DeckCR House / Arpon Arquitectura - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Córdoba, Argentina
  • Architects: Arpon Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3444 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Holcim, Lumion, Aluar, FV, Johnson amoblamientos cocina, Rocca, Samsung, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architect: Arq. Juan Ignacio Pons
  • Engineering: Ing. Andres Desimone.
  • City: Córdoba
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
CR House / Arpon Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
CR House / Arpon Arquitectura - Image 21 of 27
Plan - -1
Save this picture!
CR House / Arpon Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. The project was created for a family consisting of 2 adults and 3 young girls, where social gatherings play a central role in their everyday lives. This became the starting point that influenced the program and distribution of the house.

Save this picture!
CR House / Arpon Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
CR House / Arpon Arquitectura - Image 22 of 27
Plan - Lower
Save this picture!
CR House / Arpon Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
CR House / Arpon Arquitectura - Image 23 of 27
Plan - Roof
Save this picture!
CR House / Arpon Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The residence is located in the gated community of La Deseada, situated in La Calera, Córdoba, Argentina. The community primarily consists of single-family homes with approximately 1,200 sqm lots, nestled in the mountains, which was one of the key considerations in the project. The plot features an ascending slope from the street to the back of the property, providing the opportunity to take advantage of unobstructed views while properly situating the house.

Save this picture!
CR House / Arpon Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The lot, measuring 30 meters wide by 45 meters long, has a northern orientation on the main access street and a northwest orientation with views of the Córdoba mountains. There is a 12-meter difference in elevation between the street and the back of the property.

Save this picture!
CR House / Arpon Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The design of the house addresses two different needs. Firstly, the goal was to capture views of the mountains from any point within the house, integrating the beautiful exterior landscape into the interior dynamics of the home. Secondly, the aim was to facilitate constant social interaction in every area of the house, with a strong connection to the landscape as a focal point. These considerations also led to finding a solution that ensures privacy, resulting in the morphology of the residence.

Save this picture!
CR House / Arpon Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Deck
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The house is organized into two levels: the first level serves as the entrance, featuring a two-car garage and a secondary entrance leading to the gathering space with a barbecue area. The second level encompasses the entire living area, taking on an L-shaped design. One wing of the house is dedicated to more private spaces, including a study, two children's bedrooms with a shared bathroom, and a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.

Save this picture!
CR House / Arpon Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The other wing comprises a living-dining area with an integrated kitchen, a laundry room with a service patio, and a gathering space with a barbecue area. All of this is developed on a single level, made possible by a large concrete wall that provides a flat surface for the L-shaped house placement. Additionally, a patio with a swimming pool was incorporated for social relaxation and to enhance the connection with the mountain views. The natural cut of the mountain serves as a design element at the entrance of the house, creating a connection between the interior and the surroundings while also ensuring privacy.

Save this picture!
CR House / Arpon Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The materiality of the house features classic and noble elements such as exposed concrete slabs and walls, wood to add warmth in specific areas, and glass to establish a connection with the environment and the project's views."

Save this picture!
CR House / Arpon Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Arpon Arquitectura
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "CR House / Arpon Arquitectura" [Casa CR / Arpon Arquitectura] 10 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005238/cr-house-arpon-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags