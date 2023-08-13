Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Hantsuki / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

House in Hantsuki / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

Save
House in Hantsuki / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

House in Hantsuki / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamHouse in Hantsuki / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates - Interior Photography, WindowsHouse in Hantsuki / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates - Interior Photography, Beam, ColumnHouse in Hantsuki / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates - Interior Photography, Beam, HandrailHouse in Hantsuki / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Obu, Japan
  • City: Obu
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Hantsuki / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

Text description provided by the architects. The site is surrounded by factories, parking lots, and fields. The client requested that the house be both "closed" to ensure privacy and "open" to the garden. The site is a flagpole-shaped lot that was subdivided from his parents' land.

Save this picture!
House in Hantsuki / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
Save this picture!
House in Hantsuki / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates - Image 23 of 27
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
House in Hantsuki / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates - Interior Photography, Beam
Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
Save this picture!
House in Hantsuki / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

We placed a small strip of volume in the alley portion of the flagpole site and planned a layout in which multiple strips of volume are connected toward the back of the site. We proposed to avoid the existing plantings and create a new garden at the back of the site. The long and narrow strips overlap in the rooms where many people gather, and they are used as a wide space for various purposes.

Save this picture!
House in Hantsuki / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates - Interior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
Save this picture!
House in Hantsuki / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
Save this picture!
House in Hantsuki / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates - Image 26 of 27
Sections C and D

To reduce the feeling of oppression in the neighborhood, to secure privacy, and to obtain sunlight in the fields, a sloping roof was adopted and set low toward the surrounding area. The space between the roofs is open to allow the outside environment to enter.

Save this picture!
House in Hantsuki / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
Save this picture!
House in Hantsuki / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

On the first floor, life in the house extends into the external environment, including the fields and garden, while on the second floor (bedrooms), when sleeping or sitting, the view of the sky expands while blocking the surrounding view and the building. The connection to diverse external environments such as "ground" and "sky" is realized in one building, which enriches life in this place.

Save this picture!
House in Hantsuki / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates - Interior Photography, Beam
Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Hantsuki / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates" 13 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005232/house-in-hantsuki-katsutoshi-sasaki-plus-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags