  Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio

Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio

Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio

+ 16

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Adaptive Reuse
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: LoCa Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pol Viladoms
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GIRA, Grohe, Balay, Forbo Flooring, Franke, Laes, Luxlight, MONTO, Spain, Roca
  • Lead Architect: Daniel Lorenzo, Carlota Casanova
Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column, Beam
© Pol Viladoms

Text description provided by the architects. Reconversion of an old industrial space/parking lot into modern offices, in Espai Serrahima, Barcelona. In Espai Serrahima (a hub of artistic-cultural companies), a few steps from Montjuïc and Plaza España, this old industrial warehouse has been transformed to accommodate new workspaces.

Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam
© Pol Viladoms
Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio - Image 17 of 21
Site plan
Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Pol Viladoms

On top of an old textile factory, during the 70s a metal structure was built that hangs over a previous brick construction. This space served as a parking lot, warehouse, and scientific-culinary laboratory, among other activities, before the office adaptation project was carried out. 

Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Pol Viladoms
Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio - Image 18 of 21
Drawing
Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio - Interior Photography
© Pol Viladoms

The renovation transforms the space by enhancing its own identity and emphasizing the peculiarities of the construction and the location. Improving thermal and acoustic comfort, natural ventilation, and identification with the location are a priority. 

Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio - Interior Photography
© Pol Viladoms

Forkstone's project emphasizes the dimension of the interior space and the unique structure, freeing it from interior divisions and favoring the relationship with the exterior through new large openings towards the courtyard. The sequence of these openings relates the resulting large interior space to the surroundings of Fira, Montjuïc, and Plaza España. 

Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio - Interior Photography
© Pol Viladoms
Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio - Image 19 of 21
Plan
Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Chair
© Pol Viladoms

These new openings allow natural light and ventilation into a previously blind facade, contrasting with the series of narrow windows on Carrer Mèxic that protected the previous industrial activities from the exterior.

Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio - Interior Photography
© Pol Viladoms
Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio - Image 20 of 21
Section
Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Pol Viladoms

To accommodate the new activity, facilities, and services are updated. Coinciding with the variation of the facade and structure of the existing building in its adaptation to the urban fabric, a meeting area is arranged, an office linked to a covered outdoor space, as well as a toilet area that faces Carrer Mèxic. 

Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Pol Viladoms

In these new spaces, strategies, and materials are used that reinforce the character of the previous industrial space that hosts them, while aiming to increase the relationship with the exterior. Sheets and mirrors in the toilets and three-layer fir boards in the coffee areas are joined by continuous natural linoleum flooring that contrasts with the strength and hardness of the concrete and metal structure that house them. 

Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Pol Viladoms
Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio - Image 21 of 21
Section
Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Column, Beam
© Pol Viladoms

The measured use of color, the interest in liberating and highlighting the unique structure, the scale of the space, its industrial past, and restrained actions with cheerful materials and solutions create a vibrant and fun result. A transformation that aims for the enjoyment and participation of the new occupants in the privileged location with great comfort.

Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Pol Viladoms
Forkstone Renovation / LoCa Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Pol Viladoms

Project location

Address:Méjico, 3-19 Espai, Passatge de Serrahima, 08004 Barcelona, Spain

LoCa Studio
