  Salt Storage Sheds / SAPIENS ARCHITECTES

Salt Storage Sheds / SAPIENS ARCHITECTES
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Industrial Architecture
Châtellerault, France
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

Text description provided by the architects. The architecture of the salt sheds is not simple, but it aims to be elementary. In other words, it emanates from the composition of a few elements following intelligible rules. In these design missions, with no site supervision, the primary objective is coherence: clear constructive expression, formal intelligibility, and precise syntactic rules.

© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner
Elevations
Elevations

Finding this composition, this formula is a real challenge. Architecture is the only sector of design where we deliver the prototype directly. Engaged on a purchase order contract, we had the relatively unique opportunity for architects to produce the same building six times.

© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

On a project with a program that can be summed up in one sentence, involving only a roof and a concrete-wood structure, with no fluids, we had to trial and error, and go over it three times before achieving a satisfactory result: determining the finishes, details, and proportions that suited us. We hope that the successful composition of these sheds in objective, banal materials will make them objects of contemplation.

© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

For the vast territory to which these large wooden naves are addressed, and above all for the people who frequent these peri-urban or peri-rural areas on a daily basis, often abandoned to the most despairing functionalism.

© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

Project location

Address:86100 Châtellerault, France

SAPIENS ARCHITECTES
