Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Japan
  5. Miyagawa Angel Parlor / ROOVICE

Miyagawa Angel Parlor / ROOVICE

Save
Miyagawa Angel Parlor / ROOVICE

Miyagawa Angel Parlor / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairMiyagawa Angel Parlor / ROOVICE - Interior PhotographyMiyagawa Angel Parlor / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Countertop, Table, Windows, Chair, SinkMiyagawa Angel Parlor / ROOVICE - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeMiyagawa Angel Parlor / ROOVICE - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Renovation
Miura, Japan
  • Architects: ROOVICE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  55
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Akira Nakamura
  • Lead Architects: Masayuki Hamamoto
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Miyagawa Angel Parlor / ROOVICE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Akira Nakamura

エンゼル (Angel) was a popular tuna restaurant in Misaki, south end of the Kanagawa Prefecture. It was known and appreciated by the whole community, thanks to its location next to the harbour which provided a daily supply of fresh quality fish and seafood products. It wasn’t a mere spot where to eat it was the gathering place around which the locals of every generation spent their time and created the foundations for the village to build its identity. Unfortunately, though, the restaurant closed several years ago, leaving a void in the town that was seeking a replacement.

Save this picture!
Miyagawa Angel Parlor / ROOVICE - Interior Photography
© Akira Nakamura
Save this picture!
Miyagawa Angel Parlor / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Akira Nakamura

The resulting context was very similar to another renovation project completed by Roovice in the nearby town of Miura; in that case, a bagel shop was refurbished to become the social space from where the rural community could start its development. That project is called Miyagawa Bagel and was taken as the main reference for Angel’s rebirth. Hence, the new Miyagawa Angel Parlor was established in 2020, with a slightly modified name and a new program: from a tuna restaurant, it turned into a coffee shop, wanting to bring attention to the collectivity aspect.

Save this picture!
Miyagawa Angel Parlor / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Akira Nakamura
Save this picture!
Miyagawa Angel Parlor / ROOVICE - Image 19 of 19
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Miyagawa Angel Parlor / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Akira Nakamura
Save this picture!
Miyagawa Angel Parlor / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Table
© Akira Nakamura

While inheriting the name, the location and the history of the former restaurant, the new Angel also shared part of the interiors: the disposition remained pretty much the same, since the design team wanted to keep the ambiance of the predecessor. A toilet has been added in the corner behind the kitchen, while a storage room on the south side replaced the access to the back alley. The dividers once used to separate each table have been removed, in favor of an open continuous space. Right past the entrance door, two benches are placed symmetrically, respectively inside and outside of the window, with the former one acting more as a shelf than a seat. The pavement surface is covered with a red moquette meant to highlight the wooden textures of the interiors.

Save this picture!
Miyagawa Angel Parlor / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Countertop, Table, Windows, Chair, Sink
© Akira Nakamura
Save this picture!
Miyagawa Angel Parlor / ROOVICE - Interior Photography
© Akira Nakamura

The kitchen counter and the serving tables are still the original ones in their core and dimensions, but their top is now covered with a white 10cm tile: the same one used for the countertop of the Miyagawa Bagel shop. This choice, besides providing an affordable and neat looking, wanted to recall the “sister project” located a few miles away that shares the same history and social aim.  

Save this picture!
Miyagawa Angel Parlor / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Akira Nakamura

A significant role in the relationship between the two works is played by the wide opening on the street facade. This allows the inside view from the public passage and, as the bagel shop in Miura does, at night it glows like a lantern that emerges from the neighborhood. This wants to attract the attention of the people as well as enlighten the surrounding.

Save this picture!
Miyagawa Angel Parlor / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Door, Brick, Concrete
© Akira Nakamura

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Miura, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ROOVICE
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantRefurbishmentRenovationJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantRefurbishmentRenovationJapan
Cite: "Miyagawa Angel Parlor / ROOVICE" 10 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005092/miyagawa-angel-parlor-roovice> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Top #Tags