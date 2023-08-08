Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Save
Shigehara Honmachi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

Kariya, Japan
Shigehara Honmachi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nathanael Bennett

Text description provided by the architects. The site is on a slope with the highest northern face bordering the road and hanging south from there. The client wanted a house to accommodate a family of four, including two (future) children. They also wanted a space for a wood-burning stove and their surfboard.

Shigehara Honmachi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Exterior Photography
© Nathanael Bennett
Shigehara Honmachi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Image 35 of 40
Plan - 1st Basement
Shigehara Honmachi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Nathanael Bennett

The idea of using the slope to create a space with pilotis on the ground floor was immediately conceived. At the same time, I had the idea of having the living space integrated into the wooden structure.

Shigehara Honmachi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Nathanael Bennett
Shigehara Honmachi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Image 36 of 40
Plan - 1st Floor
Shigehara Honmachi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Nathanael Bennett

To make the transition clear and to improve the thermal insulation and waterproofing, I decided on using a vertical log structure with two rows of 9 cm square cedar timbers.

Shigehara Honmachi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Windows
© Nathanael Bennett
Shigehara Honmachi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Interior Photography
© Nathanael Bennett
Shigehara Honmachi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Image 38 of 40
Elevation s
Shigehara Honmachi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nathanael Bennett

What I was also interested in above all else was creating a sublime relationship by combining different structures with the same material. This was indeed the waon (和音) or harmony in the architecture.

Shigehara Honmachi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Garden
© Nathanael Bennett

Cite: "Shigehara Honmachi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects" 08 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005084/shigehara-honmachi-house-tomoaki-uno-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags