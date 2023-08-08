Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Hayama Huts / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS

Hayama Huts / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS

Save
Hayama Huts / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS

Hayama Huts / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, WindowsHayama Huts / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade, BeamHayama Huts / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamHayama Huts / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Living Room, TableHayama Huts / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Houses
Hayama, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hayama Huts / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Shigeo Ogawa

Text description provided by the architects. A villa fronting a private drive is a three-minute walk from Isshiki Beach. The Hayama area was a fishing village up until the Edo Period, but resort construction began there in the Meiji Era for the Emperor, Imperial lineage, and renowned people. Houses line the narrow lanes remaining from fishing village times. Since the property steps downhill from the north to south, southside properties are in plain view from the north.

Save this picture!
Hayama Huts / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Chair, Courtyard
© Shigeo Ogawa
Save this picture!
Hayama Huts / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Image 27 of 32
Structure 3D
Save this picture!
Hayama Huts / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade, Beam
© Shigeo Ogawa

The layout settled on five separate volumes that were not imposing on adjacent houses. volumes are placed around a courtyard hosting the swimming pool and opening southward to the ocean. The building heights generally align with interior functionality but are set in relation to neighboring residences and the roof pitch is adjusted accordingly. The single-pitched roof of the Dining volume is brought to a low building height for the yard of the house to the northwest. A steep-pitched roof for the Living volume affords both courtyard privacy and ocean views for the house close to the northeast property boundary. The roof of the Bedroom volume is pitched downward towards the courtyard for the healthy maintenance of the large camphor tree.

Save this picture!
Hayama Huts / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Shigeo Ogawa
Save this picture!
Hayama Huts / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam, Chair, Bedroom
© Shigeo Ogawa
Save this picture!
Hayama Huts / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Image 30 of 32
Plan
Save this picture!
Hayama Huts / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Shigeo Ogawa
Save this picture!
Hayama Huts / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Image 32 of 32
Section

The gaps between the volumes comprise corridors leading to the periphery from the courtyard and provide passages of light and breezes. The connector role between volumes belongs to the pergola with galvanized steel louvers. The pergola covers the southside decking of the Dining volume to buffer the environment and fits between the buildings as shading for the skylights.

Save this picture!
Hayama Huts / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Shigeo Ogawa
Save this picture!
Hayama Huts / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography
© Shigeo Ogawa

The client’s wish at the initial planning stage was to build a simple hut, but the scale of the villa increased over the design phase as functionality increased. Nonetheless, the complex of small buildings harmonizes like a village to blend with the vista of Isshiki’s seaside landscape with deference towards its neighbors.

Save this picture!
Hayama Huts / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Shigeo Ogawa

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Hayama Huts / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS" 08 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005083/hayama-huts-key-operation-inc-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Top #Tags