World
RL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura

RL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairRL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, BeamRL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaRL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyRL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Roque, Brazil
  • Architects: Karina Pontes Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Favaro Jr.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bella home, Bella home, Ezklo Marcenaria, Foneplan, Luminarea, Luxu Hauls, Luxu Hauls, Madereira Filomena, Madereira Filomena, Portobello, mkglassesquadrias, mkglassesquadrias, perfectaesquadrias, perfectaesquadrias, rrm pedras, rrm pedras
  • Lead Architect: Karina Pontes
  • Project Partner: Andrei Zennatti
  • Monitoring / Executive Project: Maressa Ribeiro Miguel
  • Executive Project / Rendering: Bianca Fernandes
  • Modeling: Marilia Vigatto
  • Interiors: Mariana Luccisano
  • Work Execution: Thiago Silva
  • Landscaping: Patricia Foroni
  • City: São Roque
  • Country: Brazil
RL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Favaro Jr.

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa RL emerges from a mountainside, in picturesque scenery in São Roque town, São Paulo State. The chosen place, surrounded by vegetation and a fabulous sunset, inspired the architect to create a house celebrating nature and providing a haven of rest for its residents. Combining steel frames, huge glass panels, and a harmonious connection with the surrounding nature, that dwelling stands out as a perfect contemporary retreat for a young couple and their child.

RL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Favaro Jr.
RL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura - Image 32 of 35
Plan - Ground floor
RL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Favaro Jr.
RL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Garden
© Favaro Jr.

The plot in acclivity is 2,500m² where two plateaus were done, on the first one the entire house takes place, and on the second one, a sports court. An internal hallway joins the building to a local street from the villa. The floor plan was projected with a focus on comfort and the fluidness of the space.

RL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Garden
© Favaro Jr.

The social area occupies the dwelling’s ground floor, with a spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen all integrated, allowing a harmonious life in common between the dwellers. Large sliding doors directly connect those environments to the outside recreation area, which is a special highlight of the project.

RL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Favaro Jr.
RL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Favaro Jr.

A vast wood deck broadens out from a gourmet area, creating a perfect place to relax and enjoy the beautiful view surrounded. An infinity pool strategically placed, it fuses with the mountainous view, provoking the sensation of being immersed in a natural oasis. A perfect place to relax and enjoy a gorgeous sunset.

RL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Favaro Jr.

On the top floor, wide rooms were planned to offer comfort and privacy, while large windows and porches have breathtaking scenic views. The main suite, particularly, has a stunning view of the mountainous landscape and the horizon to the west. Each room was planned to be a cozy and quiet haven, with details inviting rest and relaxation.

RL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Favaro Jr.

The steel frame was chosen to allow vast open spaces without the necessity of intrusive pillars or columns, as well as having a contemporary design. The clear glasses increase the connection with the surrounding landscape letting the natural light flood all the corners.

RL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Favaro Jr.

Entering the house, the visitors are greeted by an inner garden that matches perfectly with the living room, the dining room, and the kitchen.

RL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Favaro Jr.
RL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura - Image 34 of 35
Section 02

The home interior design is remarkable as well. Nature was brought inside through a combination of plants and natural elements, such as rocks and big wood panels.

RL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Favaro Jr.
RL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Favaro Jr.

The house was designed to promote a sustainable lifestyle. Solar panels were discreetly combined to the roof, offering clean energy and decreasing the electrical network dependence. The woody metallic brises filter the sunlight, reducing the air conditioner use, besides standardizing the front.

With the rooms and the recreation area stationed to the sunset, the Casa RL offers a unique experience of living in symbiosis with a preserved Atlantic forest. A truly architectural masterpiece that perfectly balances the comfort, the estheticism, and the relation with the natural surrounding.  

RL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Favaro Jr.

Project gallery

About this office
Karina Pontes Arquitetura
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "RL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura" [Casa RL / Karina Pontes Arquitetura] 08 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005053/rl-house-karina-pontes-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

