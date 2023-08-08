RL House/ Karina Pontes Arquitetura

+ 30

Houses • São Roque, Brazil Architects: Karina Pontes Arquitetura

Lead Architect: Karina Pontes

City: São Roque

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa RL emerges from a mountainside, in picturesque scenery in São Roque town, São Paulo State. The chosen place, surrounded by vegetation and a fabulous sunset, inspired the architect to create a house celebrating nature and providing a haven of rest for its residents. Combining steel frames, huge glass panels, and a harmonious connection with the surrounding nature, that dwelling stands out as a perfect contemporary retreat for a young couple and their child.

The plot in acclivity is 2,500m² where two plateaus were done, on the first one the entire house takes place, and on the second one, a sports court. An internal hallway joins the building to a local street from the villa. The floor plan was projected with a focus on comfort and the fluidness of the space.

The social area occupies the dwelling’s ground floor, with a spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen all integrated, allowing a harmonious life in common between the dwellers. Large sliding doors directly connect those environments to the outside recreation area, which is a special highlight of the project.

A vast wood deck broadens out from a gourmet area, creating a perfect place to relax and enjoy the beautiful view surrounded. An infinity pool strategically placed, it fuses with the mountainous view, provoking the sensation of being immersed in a natural oasis. A perfect place to relax and enjoy a gorgeous sunset.

On the top floor, wide rooms were planned to offer comfort and privacy, while large windows and porches have breathtaking scenic views. The main suite, particularly, has a stunning view of the mountainous landscape and the horizon to the west. Each room was planned to be a cozy and quiet haven, with details inviting rest and relaxation.

The steel frame was chosen to allow vast open spaces without the necessity of intrusive pillars or columns, as well as having a contemporary design. The clear glasses increase the connection with the surrounding landscape letting the natural light flood all the corners.

Entering the house, the visitors are greeted by an inner garden that matches perfectly with the living room, the dining room, and the kitchen.

The home interior design is remarkable as well. Nature was brought inside through a combination of plants and natural elements, such as rocks and big wood panels.

The house was designed to promote a sustainable lifestyle. Solar panels were discreetly combined to the roof, offering clean energy and decreasing the electrical network dependence. The woody metallic brises filter the sunlight, reducing the air conditioner use, besides standardizing the front.

With the rooms and the recreation area stationed to the sunset, the Casa RL offers a unique experience of living in symbiosis with a preserved Atlantic forest. A truly architectural masterpiece that perfectly balances the comfort, the estheticism, and the relation with the natural surrounding.