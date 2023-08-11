Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Triplex Yvapovõ / Biocons Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
Triplex Yvapovõ / Biocons Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
Triplex Yvapovõ / Biocons Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
Triplex Yvapovõ / Biocons Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck, Patio

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Asuncion, Paraguay
Triplex Yvapovõ / Biocons Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Méndez
Triplex Yvapovõ / Biocons Arquitectos - Image 10 of 12
Floor Plan
Triplex Yvapovõ / Biocons Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Leonardo Méndez

Text description provided by the architects. The single-family house is located in a small 10x18m lot, resulting from 1/3 of a conventional lot, located near the center of Asunción which has a Yvapovõ (Melicoccus lepidopetalus) tree with a large diameter crown, considered a melliferous tree, specifically when it is in bloom, a stage in which it fulfills the function, especially for bees.

Triplex Yvapovõ / Biocons Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Leonardo Méndez
Triplex Yvapovõ / Biocons Arquitectos - Image 11 of 12
Section
Triplex Yvapovõ / Biocons Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Leonardo Méndez

The intervention is simply guided by the tree, 2 transversal blocks that face south, silencing the oppressive Asuncion sun. The program is solved in 240m2 with a ground floor that occupies a large percentage of land complying with the regulations, added to the parking lot, there is a very small patio. This forced us to think and create different situations, settings, and environments in the later levels. The pandemic ratified the importance of ventilated, contemplative, leisure, rest, and pause outdoor spaces in the home.

Triplex Yvapovõ / Biocons Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Leonardo Méndez
Triplex Yvapovõ / Biocons Arquitectos - Image 12 of 12
Diagrams
Triplex Yvapovõ / Biocons Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Leonardo Méndez

Therefore, we designed and created 4 outdoor scenarios, a gallery with a grill, a south terrace with a pool, a viewpoint towards the sunset with another grill, and another viewpoint towards the neighborhood and the tree.

Triplex Yvapovõ / Biocons Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Leonardo Méndez

With sincere language we imagine this house that is built with a local technique and materiality, by means of an exposed reinforced concrete structure providing the space with freshness and forceful composition combined with the clay brick, a parasol that dialogues with the tree as a brick creeper, ceramic and calcareous floors bring other sensations and traditions to the space, also adding the transparency and lighting controlled mainly from the South.

Triplex Yvapovõ / Biocons Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Leonardo Méndez

Project gallery

About this office
Biocons Arquitectos
Brick

Cite: "Triplex Yvapovõ / Biocons Arquitectos" [Triplex Yvapovõ / Biocons Arquitectos] 11 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005050/triplex-yvapovo-biocons-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

