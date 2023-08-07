Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
SSR Sombreiros House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura

SSR Sombreiros House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Image 2 of 36SSR Sombreiros House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Image 3 of 36SSR Sombreiros House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Image 4 of 36SSR Sombreiros House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Image 5 of 36SSR Sombreiros House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Marmore Travertino , Pedra Moledo Guarujá , Ripados em Madeira Cumarú
  • Lighting Project: Lightworks
  • Landscape: Luciana Moraes
  • Interiors: Roberto Migotto
  • Partners: Andrés Gálvez, Márton Gyuricza, Gabriel Reis, Gabriel Bocchile, Lina Maeoca
  • Country: Brazil
SSR Sombreiros House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Image 14 of 36
Cortesia de Gálvez & Márton

Text description provided by the architects. This “L” shaped residence is located in a condominium in the countryside of the state of São Paulo, in an uphill terrain of approximately 3.000,00 m2. The single-story house has a height of 3,0 m and contains large eaves to protect against sunlight and rain.

SSR Sombreiros House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Image 27 of 36
Cortesia de Gálvez & Márton
SSR Sombreiros House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Image 32 of 36
Ground Floor Plan

The living and dining rooms are integrated with a covered balcony and gourmet area through sliding doors built into masonry, creating wide and broad spaces. The structure of the house consists of concrete in its base and a cover made of metal profiles that support prestressed concrete panels, waterproofed with a PVC blanket.

SSR Sombreiros House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Image 20 of 36
Cortesia de Gálvez & Márton
SSR Sombreiros House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Image 19 of 36
Cortesia de Gálvez & Márton

The flat roof provides a large area for solar panels and capturing rainwater for reuse in garden irrigation. Coating materials such as stone, natural wooden slats, travertine marble on the floors, rustic wooden floors in the bedrooms, and PVC windows with wooden frames.

SSR Sombreiros House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Image 28 of 36
Cortesia de Gálvez & Márton

The bedroom corridor has floor-to-ceiling pivoting windows providing rhythmic lighting and natural ventilation. The program was considered a relaxation space with a sauna and SPA room overlooking the garden. The swimming pool is positioned to the side, creating space for a large central lawn. It is covered with black volcanic stone, mirroring the sky. To further enjoy the landscape and the pool, a small open living space was made by a cantilevered metal pergola.

SSR Sombreiros House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Image 30 of 36
Cortesia de Gálvez & Márton
SSR Sombreiros House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Image 5 of 36
Cortesia de Gálvez & Márton

Next to the house, a majestic jabuticabeira tree was strategically planted by landscape gardener Luciana Moraes, in order to create shade on the porch during the afternoons.

SSR Sombreiros House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Image 13 of 36
Cortesia de Gálvez & Márton

