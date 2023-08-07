Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Veiled Commercial Building / KUN Studio

Veiled Commercial Building / KUN Studio
Veiled Commercial Building / KUN Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Vivek Edara

© Vivek Edara

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail
Patna, India
  • Design Team: Arya Kaushik, Saagar Tulshan, Shreyansh Sett
  • Execution: Creative 3 Constructions
  • City: Patna
  • Country: India
Veiled Commercial Building / KUN Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Vivek Edara

Text description provided by the architects. Veiled Building: A Captivating Blend of Traditions and Modernity in Contemporary Indian Architecture. The Veiled Building, designed by KUN Studio and located in Patna, Bihar, is an example of contemporary Indian architecture. It showcases a captivating blend of transitions and duality, where diverse urban influences collide, creating unique design expressions that seamlessly integrate tradition and modernity.

Veiled Commercial Building / KUN Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Vivek Edara
Veiled Commercial Building / KUN Studio - Image 20 of 28
Axonometric

As a transition space, the Veiled Building connects the bustling state highway with a serene cultural kund, or sacred pool, in a harmonious manner. The building's materials, such as exposed concrete, marble stone, and Kota stone, enhance the sensory experience, creating a tactile connection between the building and its users. The design blurs the boundaries between the physical and metaphysical realms, creating a sense of enchantment and spiritual resonance.

Veiled Commercial Building / KUN Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Vivek Edara
Veiled Commercial Building / KUN Studio - Image 22 of 28
First Floor Plan
Veiled Commercial Building / KUN Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Vivek Edara

The Veiled Building's latticed screen, or veil, is one of its most intriguing features. It acts as a visual separator, creating a sense of intrigue and curiosity for passersby on the highway while providing glimpses of the cultural kund beyond. The play of light and shadow on the screen creates a captivating ambiance, enhancing the visual appeal of the building and adding to its spectatorial presence. The building becomes an active participant in the urban fabric, engaging with its surroundings and becoming a visual focal point.

Veiled Commercial Building / KUN Studio - Image 26 of 28
Ilustration

This architectural marvel stands as a symbol of the confluence of diverse urban influences in India, where tradition and modernity intersect. The Veiled Building's unique design approach represents a compelling architectural narrative that invites us to ponder the beauty of transitions and duality in the ever-changing urban fabric of India. It pushes the boundaries of design and creates unique experiences in the built environment, reflecting the collision of different forms of urbanism in its immediate context.

Veiled Commercial Building / KUN Studio - Interior Photography
© Vivek Edara

In conclusion, the Veiled Building captures the dynamic spirit of the Indian urban landscape. Its seamless integration of tradition and modernity, unique design approach, and ability to engage with its surroundings make it a true testament to the beauty of diverse influences coming together in harmony, creating a design that is both visually captivating and thought-provoking.

Project location

Address:Patna, Bihar, India

KUN Studio
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailIndia

Cite: "Veiled Commercial Building / KUN Studio" 07 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005044/veiled-commercial-building-kun-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

