World
Baró Tower Housing / DATAAE + Narch + Maira Arquitectes

Apartments
Barcelona, Spain
  Client: IMPSOL
  Structural Calculus: Dalmau Morros Tècnics
  Dataae Team : Alejandro Ayala, Miquel Figueras
  Environmental Consultant: Societat Orgànica +10
  Structural Engineer: MVA
  Building Engineering Consultant : Eletresjota tècnics associats
  City: Barcelona
  Country: Spain
Baró Tower Housing / DATAAE + Narch + Maira Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Adrià Goula
Diagram
Diagram

Text description provided by the architects. The building is conceived as a shallow and continuous perimeter of floor patio that creates a central space in the form of a collective and bioclimatic atrium, which becomes a space for interaction between the building's inhabitants and, at the same time, an energy-efficient mechanism for the entire complex.

Baró Tower Housing / DATAAE + Narch + Maira Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Adrià Goula
Floor plan
Floor plan

The project deepens the relationship between housing and public space, using intermediate spaces to transition between the street and the house. The central space can be opened, closed, and protected from the sun, functioning as a greenhouse in winter and as a highly ventilated shade structure in summer.

Baró Tower Housing / DATAAE + Narch + Maira Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Concrete
© Adrià Goula
Section
Section

The result is a thermally favorable space that adapts the building's form factor to environmental needs, improves the transmittance of the interior facade, and contributes to energy exchange with the homes, reducing energy losses through ventilation.

Baró Tower Housing / DATAAE + Narch + Maira Arquitectes - Interior Photography
© Adrià Goula

At the typological level, all the homes incorporate an intermediate terrace-gallery space that functions as a passive utilization area: an open, exterior, and ventilated space in summer that contributes to cooling the homes through cross ventilation. In winter, it becomes a closed, heat-capturing space that provides thermal gains to the living room through the greenhouse effect, avoiding the need for heating. Each terrace becomes a private filter space between the interior and exterior. A single typology of pass-through floor patios is proposed, where all the rooms are located on the facade, with natural light and views.

Baró Tower Housing / DATAAE + Narch + Maira Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Chair
© Adrià Goula

Project location

Av. d'Escolapi Càncer, 10, 08033 Barcelona, Spain

Material

Wood

