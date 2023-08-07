Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Temporary Installations, Monuments
Faridabad, India
  Architects: atArchitecture
  Area: 80
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Avneesh Tiwari
  Lead Architects: Avneesh Tiwari, Neha Rane
  Project Team: Mlit Satra
  City: Faridabad
  Country: India
Northeast Commemorative Gate / atArchitecture
© Avneesh Tiwari

Text description provided by the architects. The memorial gate commemorates eight northeastern states of India as part of the Surajkund Craft Fair 2023, an annual fair in Faridabad that promotes Indian crafts and provides a platform for artisans. The site is located near the historic Surajkund Lake, commissioned in the 10th century by King Suraj Pal of the Tomar dynasty. Today the lake is no longer in use, but it is widely known for the Surajkund Craft Mela, which attracts more than a million visitors internationally during its three-week duration.

Northeast Commemorative Gate / atArchitecture
© Avneesh Tiwari
Diagram
Diagram
Northeast Commemorative Gate / atArchitecture
© Avneesh Tiwari

North Eastern India (officially North Eastern Region (NER)) is both a geographical and political-administrative unit of the country. It comprises eight states - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim. Ethnic diversity in the NER is high and indigenous forms of arts and crafts are widespread.

Northeast Commemorative Gate / atArchitecture
© Avneesh Tiwari
Isometric View
Isometric View

The architecture is a testament to the tradition of bamboo construction, which is common in almost all of NER, and was built by skilled craftsmen from the region. The gate is designed as a vaulted void consisting of a cube aligned with the cardinal directions. The bamboo lattice cube intersects the vault at an angle consistent with the existing road, giving the structure a dynamic form. The 12 concrete columns that were already on site were integrated so that 8 freestanding columns represent the history of each state with illustrations and the remaining 4 columns become part of the bamboo frame.

Northeast Commemorative Gate / atArchitecture
© Avneesh Tiwari
Northeast Commemorative Gate / atArchitecture
© Avneesh Tiwari

The details of the bamboo joinery were developed with the help of the artisans, while many of the design integration decisions were made on-site during construction, with an emphasis on local collaboration and craftsmanship. At the end of the three-week fair, the gate will be integrated into the public space, becoming a permanent framework to be enjoyed by local residents and pedestrians, open to all.

Northeast Commemorative Gate / atArchitecture
© Avneesh Tiwari

Project location

Address: Surajkund, Faridabad, Haryana, India

Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Temporary installations, Public Architecture, Monuments, India
